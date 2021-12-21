Kedon Slovis announces transfer destination

Kedon Slovis runs off the field during a USC football game. Slovis is transferring to the University of Pittsburgh after three seasons with the Trojans. (Amanda Chou | Daily Trojan file photo)

Former USC junior quarterback Kedon Slovis is transferring to the University of Pittsburgh, according to a Players’ Tribune article and post on his Instagram account. He has two more years of college football eligibility.

In his 3 seasons as a Trojan, ​​Slovis threw for 7,576 total yards — the seventh-highest all-time in USC history. His 58 career touchdowns are also tied for the fifth-highest all-time.

Slovis entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13 after playing only nine games in the 2021 season, throwing for 2,153 yards, 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. After throwing for 3,502 yards in 12 games his freshman season, Slovis combined for 4,074 yards in 15 total games his sophomore and junior season.

“I thought we would continue that success throughout my career. But football is kind of like life — you can’t control everything,” Slovis wrote in a Players’ Tribune article. “Whether it’s injuries, or having to navigate a season with COVID and so many unknowns … some things you just don’t plan for. And everything didn’t go as I planned during the rest of my time at USC.”

The junior quarterback split time with sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart as the year progressed before missing the rest of the season with a leg injury.

A three-star prospect, Slovis was sprung onto the scene when 5-star quarterback JT Daniels tore his ACL in the first game of the 2019 season.

He threw for 377 yards in his first career start — breaking a record for most passing yards by a freshman in their first start. While Dart broke the record for most passing yards in a debut with 391 against Washington State in September when Slovis was hurt early, Slovis still holds the record for most passing yards in a first start.

During the 2019 season, Slovis also became the first USC quarterback to throw for over 500 yards in the Trojans’ victory against crosstown rivals UCLA. He also had over 400 passing yards in four of the final five games of the regular season, including three straight exceeding 400. Slovis threw for 30 touchdowns on a 71.9% completion percentage.

That level of passing didn’t translate to his sophomore season in 2020, however. Slovis didn’t throw for more than 400 yards in 6 games and had a completion percentage of 67%.

His junior season got off to a bumpy start. He threw for 256 yards, the fourth-lowest total in his college career, against San Jose State in his first game. Then, he had 223 yards the next game against Stanford — the lowest total of his career in a full start. He finished the season with a leg injury that forced him to miss the final three games.

Slovis joins Max Browne as former USC quarterbacks to transfer to Pitt. Browne did so in 2016 as a graduate transfer.

“USC will always be a special place to me,” Slovis wrote.