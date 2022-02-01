Caleb Chooses Cali: Williams transfers to USC

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams appeared in 11 games for the Sooners last season, including the Valero Alamo Bowl against Oregon. (Photo courtesy of USC Athletics)

Class of 2020 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams has chosen to transfer to USC to be with his former Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln Riley, suiting up in Cardinal and Gold this upcoming season.

The wait is over after Williams announced on Instagram Tuesday. Williams’ decision came down to USC and LSU, according to 247 Sports, with Wisconsin also being rumored to be in the running.

Williams began his freshman year at Oklahoma second on the depth chart behind the 2021 preseason Heisman Trophy contender Spencer Rattler.

After Rattler’s subpar performance at the start of the Red River Showdown against Texas with the Sooners down 28-7, Riley benched him in favor of Williams. Williams went on to pass for 212 yards and rush for 88 yards with a total of 3 touchdowns in the 55-48 comeback win. Rattler recently transferred to the University of South Carolina.

The Washington D.C. native ended his season with 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns with only 4 interceptions to earn him the fourth best QB rating in the nation at 86.5. He also ran for 442 yards and 6 rushing touchdowns, including a run for 74 yards against Iowa State.

Since he didn’t transfer immediately to USC after Riley left, Williams chose to represent the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners in the Alamo Bowl against the No. 14 Oregon Ducks. Williams took his team to a 47-32 bowl win where he recorded 242 yards passing for 3 touchdowns as well as 34 yards rushing. By the end of the season, Williams led the Sooners to an 11-2 record and ranked No. 10 in the nation according to the AP Poll.

The dual-threat quarterback is a crucial addition to the Trojans, as they look to quickly rebuild after the Riley hire. Throughout Riley’s time at Oklahoma, he was prone to using quarterbacks that could scramble — Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts, among a few. Joining Williams from Oklahoma, aside from the coaches, include wide receiver Mario Williams and cornerback Latrell McCutchin.

With the departure of former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart to Ole Miss, Williams will join as the expected starter in the quarterback depth chart consisting of freshman Miller Moss and possibly redshirt senior Mo Hasan, who tore ligaments in his knee last spring.

The Trojans plan to start their 2022 season with Williams as quarterback Sept. 3 against Rice at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.