‘Publish or Perish’ culture is toxic to academia

Success is oftentimes measured by a quantifiable value.

The hard truth is that while GPA and standardized test scores do not define you, they are certainly used to say something about you. Now, the number of publications you have are seen in a similar light for aspiring undergraduates and masters students who wish to pursue a career in academia.

I remember an intimidating conversation with a professor of a renowned research faculty who I admire. When I told him I planned on taking a gap year before applying to medical school, he jokingly called me a “wimp” and went on about how he started doing research when he was 15 years old and entered an early postdoctoral program. I laughed it off, but deep inside, I wondered, “Was I doing enough?”

Workaholic culture is very much ingrained in academia. At Med School Insiders, Dr. Amit Pandey details a step-by-step guide on how to get publications out of undergraduate research. For one of his tips, he writes, “find a research lab that publishes frequently.”

From an admissions perspective, the most efficient and objective way to filter out strong applicants is by number. College students have to maintain high grades and achieve stellar standardized test scores in order to maintain a competitive applicant status for graduate and professional schools. Without a doubt, having a publication will make you stand out.

While “publish or perish” culture inflicts an unnecessary amount of stress on college students, it should not be discarded entirely because it is still important in the academic evaluation process. Publications are tangible outputs of achievement where hard work comes to fruition.

However, the academic evaluation process is deeply flawed.

For researchers, it is either “funding or famine.” The more you publish, the more funding you receive and ultimately contribute to a higher university ranking position. However, climbing the ladder in academia is becoming a political game where it’s impossible to reach the top unless you stem from privilege or have back-handed connections.

Academia’s dark and manipulative side breeds hush-hush culture. It is a threat to scientific integrity. Prestige is shaped by the number of publications you have. Journals are less likely to be cited if they produce negative results, despite being just as valuable to science, fueling production of low quality or unethical research to produce more publications. USC should offer more explicit opportunities for undergraduate students to get involved in research with the goal of publication.

Mentorship is key to undergraduate success and intellectual growth. The process of publishing as an undergraduate needs to be more transparent — there needs to be a focus on communication between professor and student. The number of hours you put into research may or may not translate into a publication. It may not be a numbers game after all but rather the hard work and dedication that will take you far.

Our emphasis on scientific publishing prioritizes the journal over the book, deterring the value of other forms of publication, such as writing for a personal blog or school newspaper. There are a plethora of online platforms to publish with the same goal of producing and sharing knowledge.

While publications can serve as a stepping stone for one’s career, educating undergraduate students should be prioritized over research and publication thirst. We need to dismantle toxic academia to preserve good science and emphasize quality over quantity.