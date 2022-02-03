DPS increases officer visibility on campus

The Department of Public Safety is increasing officer visibility on campus in light of mass shooting threats at UCLA and recent bomb threats at historically Black collegess and Galen Center, DPS interim Chief David Carlisle confirmed to the Daily Trojan Wednesday.

There are no current threats to USC, and the security measures are intended to prevent crime and reassure the community, Carlisle said.

On Monday, former UCLA department of philosophy lecturer Matthew Harris sent violent email threats to UCLA faculty and students, including a YouTube video titled “UCLA Philosophy (Mass Shooting)” and an 800-page manifesto outlining his threats. Police arrested Harris Tuesday in Boulder, Colo., according to the Daily Bruin.

At least 17 HBCUs received bomb threats in the past few weeks, including six on Monday and 12 on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. The FBI identified six juveniles behind the attacks Wednesday. Galen Center was evacuated Jan. 24 following a bomb threat and no explosives were found.

DPS will redirect officers to more visible spots such as the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow Center for International and Public Affairs and Galen Center rather than hire new staff, Carlisle said.