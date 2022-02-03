Farmers Market makes long-awaited return to campus

Vendors set up shop in McCarthy Quad for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. (Zakariya Syed | Daily Trojan)

After a nearly two-year hiatus, the Trojan Farmers Market returned to campus last Wednesday.

Tents lined the crossing paths of McCarthy Quad, as large crowds of students, staff and faculty gathered to shop for groceries, fresh produce, pastries, jewelry and full meals. Vendors expressed eagerness to return to the farmers market for the first time since its shut down in March 2020.

Joel Aranda, from Riverside, Calif., laid out a colorful display of oranges, lemons and avocados at his booth near the middle of the market. By far his biggest seller is his fresh-squeezed orange juice, which he produces and bottles on site. Aranda said he’s glad to be back at the farmers market, especially as he faced challenges without it.

“It affected [farmers] because we had a lot of produce — a lot of oranges — and we have no other place to sell it,” Aranda said. “Most of the markets were closed … It was difficult.”

Lemons, oranges, avocados and orange juice lined the Don Betos Farms stand on the second Wednesday of the Farmers Market return to USC campus. (Richard Tao | Daily Trojan)

Amid the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Aranda said he could only sell produce in bulk, which was less profitable than selling at the farmers market.

Sage Tollast, from Fullerton, Calif., works for Vegan Stops, which sells plant-based Mediterranean prepared meals. Although it was her first time at the farmers market, she commended the camaraderie among the market’s vendors.

“It’s been really fun,” Tollast said. “The community of the market people are really nice as well. We all help each other out which is fun. Even though you’re kind of individually in a booth, it’s really like a teamwork thing with everybody.”

Tollast said students were glad to see vegan options at the farmers market, which she said were lacking before.

“We’re having a really good following of everyone that’s coming here,” she said. “I know that they have been requesting vegan options. So, we’re definitely now providing for those people who didn’t really have too many options.”

The market proved popular among campus members who formed lines for several stands, some which stretched halfway across McCarthy Quad. (Zakariya Syed | Daily Trojan)

The revitalized farmers market proved popular among students, with lines for several stands stretching halfway across McCarthy Quad. Among the students who enjoyed the market was Anna Boswell, a sophomore majoring in real estate development, who said she wishes USC had brought the market back sooner.

“I love it; I’m surprised that they didn’t have it earlier. The situation with COVID hasn’t really changed, but they still decided to bring it back. I think it’s really great that there’s people coming from all over,” said Boswell as she pointed to a stand from San Luis Obispo. “I’m glad that the University is actually making partnerships with businesses.”

USC worked during the fall semester toward the eventual return of the farmers market and received many requests to restart the market, especially considering its importance to local communities, USC Hospitality wrote in a statement to the Daily Trojan.

This vendor sold raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and golden berries on McCarthy Quad Wednesday. (Richard Tao | Daily Trojan)

“Farmer’s Markets are outdoors and an essential part of providing access to food for local communities,” the statement read. “Bringing back the Farmer’s Market also may benefit students and other community members who are food insecure, as several vendors are able to accept EBT.”

Steve Zadek is from Brussels, Belgium and runs perhaps one of the most popular businesses at the farmers market, with students standing in long lines for his almond croissants, Nutella-filled donuts and other pastries. His booth is so popular that he has sold out before closing for two consecutive weeks.

“It’s amazing because I’m allowed to provide a French taste to young people to educate their palettes,” Zadek said. “That fact that I’m bringing the French touch over here is maybe why I am sold out and why it goes so quickly.”

Chips and salsa were sold at the Habanero’s stand, with community members lining up on the grass to eat and take home the products being sold. (Richard Tao | Daily Trojan)

Zadek said the pandemic provided new challenges for sales, forcing him to sell online — marketing by email, phone and Instagram. Even as farmers markets resumed, finding business wasn’t always simple.

“Farmers markets are always difficult to find,” Zadek said. “We have a lot of competition. But I think that you just have to apply and apply until the moment you get it.”

Despite the difficulties getting into markets, Zadek said he is glad to sell his pastries at the Trojan Farmers Market each Wednesday going forward.

“I really love it,” Zadek said. “I love the ambience; I love the people. It’s international, it’s like me: multicultural.”