General Education: Directing, teaching, and everything in between with Andy Cadiff

Known for his work in Hot in Cleveland, Spin City, Last Man Standing, and Young and Hungry to name a few, Andy Cadiff has directed numerous TV shows and sitcoms during his extensive career. As a professor in the School of Cinematic Arts here at USC, he speaks about his efforts towards creating holistic learning spaces for his students. Director Cadiff and Daily Trojan’s Srika Ramani sit down to discuss his life, career, and the pivotal stories of failure that shaped him. They talk about the world of filmmaking, the journey of establishing oneself in the cutthroat industry, and the misconceptions of success.