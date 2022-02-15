DPS hosts input session for chief search

The first Community Input Session for the hiring of a new Department of Public Safety Chief was held over Zoom Monday, led by Associate Senior Vice President of Safety and Risk Assurance, Erroll Southers, and two co-facilitators who are both members of the DPS Chief Search Committee. Students, staff, faculty and community members from the University’s surrounding areas attended the session.

After former Chief John Thomas’ resignation Jan. 12, the Search Committee was tasked with finding a replacement to fill the role. David Carlisle, who previously served as assistant DPS chief, assumed the position as interim chief Jan. 13.

During the session, the facilitators posed questions about the traits desired in the next chief. Participants vocalized the importance of accountability, one community member said that DPS should raise awareness of its roles and restriction for everyone on and around the University’s campus.

“We’re really pleased to hear that, because accountability was one of the four pillars in the Community Advisory Board report that we released in July,” said Southers in an interview with the Daily Trojan. “We heard that from community members, we heard it from students today and that’s critical. [Accountability is] something we’re definitely going to focus on.”

The Community Advisory Board, a group of students, faculty and community members that oversee the University’s public safety practices, created the report, which also includes alternatives to armed response, community care and transparency — the pillars upon which the DPS Community Advisory Board aims to “re-envision public safety” and “create an independent DPS oversight body,” Southers said.

Participants also discussed improving the relationship between DPS and the USC community. Several participants said the next chief’s actions and views for the role should align with University values and create more positive engagement with the University and surrounding communities.

One community member asked about the University’s openness toward safety measures as alternatives to policing, to which Southers responded that the University’s focus is on progress. This semester, clinicians will accompany officers performing student welfare checks, while officers engaging with unhoused communities will partner with social workers.

Nathaly Fernandez, the special project manager at DPS, attended the session to voice issues on behalf of DPS. In the department, her primary responsibilities include sending out timely warning notifications and crime alerts.

“DPS is home to me, so I just want to make sure that the best interest of the organization is also taken into consideration through this process,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez said the session had a “good discussion” and that attendees brought “very valid concerns to the table.”

Southers said applications for the position are currently rolling in after the open position was announced Feb. 8.

“I’m really delighted to say that in less than 24 hours, we had nine applicants from across the country,” Southers said.

Community Input Sessions will continue over the following months as the committee proceeds in its search, hosting six sessions until Feb. 26.

Southers said he encourages even more community involvement in the process in the weeks to come.

“We want people to have this opportunity,” Southers said. “Everything that they tell us, we’re going to be looking at, analyzing, and using as part of this process.”