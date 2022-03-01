Guidelines needed for skateboards, bikes and scooters

Two weeks ago, I got my own skateboard. Running between two classes on the opposite sides of campus in 10 minutes can be challenging, so I decided that a skateboard would be my ideal way to commute. However, my decision was not made without any concerns. There are no designated lanes for pedestrians, and the bike lane paint on Trousdale has almost completely faded away, showing its current state of complete abandonment. With my novice skateboarding skills and the lack of clear skateboarding and cycling guidelines on campus, there’s a lot that can go wrong.

Skateboards, scooters and bikes are popular and convenient means of transportation for college students nationwide. Although some colleges, such as the California State University system, ban them for safety reasons, many other colleges hold neutral attitudes toward these transportation tools and take measures to protect both riders and pedestrians. For example, UC Irvine has designated bike lanes for cyclists and requires skateboarders to walk their skateboard in campus core areas. Stanford University also poses a 10 mph speed limit for bikes in pedestrian zones.

At USC, the guidelines do not seem very clear, despite the University administration apparently recognizing the potential safety issues of skateboards and bikes. In early February, the University held USC Safety Days to educate student riders on safety issues and emergency responses. There are also some signs indicating that students need to walk their skateboards, scooters and bikes in areas such as the Trousdale intersection and USC Village. But the signs are not very noticeable and are often ignored by students, either accidentally or intentionally. Moreover, when it comes to more crowded areas, the University does not have clear instructions, causing confusion among both riders and pedestrians.

For instance, walking on the crowded Trousdale Parkway or Childs Way walkways in the middle of the day can be dangerous: Pedestrians never know when a skateboarder or cyclist will brush past them without a warning. If the riders are pros, they would be more experienced and know how to ride safely and fast. However, newer riders may not be able to handle emergencies properly. Last semester, I saw a skateboarder who failed to control their speed, accelerated down a ramp and hit a person in a wheelchair.

It is necessary for the University to not only provide safety training but also present more guidelines for riders. USC Safety currently has some safety instructions for bikes and scooters, but they are more similar to safety tips and only serve as suggestions. There is no further instruction on what to do on crowded roads or while riding through crowds of pedestrians.

In order to help student riders who want to learn more about how to navigate themselves safely around campus, the University should provide more detailed written instructions. Students should be able to find more information regarding the use of bikes, skateboards and scooters on campus on USC websites, including the places on campus that don’t allow riding, the recommended speed for riders and when they should use bike lanes and sidewalks. The bike lanes could also be reestablished or put in use during campus “rush hours.” Furthermore, the University could consider creating more designated pedestrian or bike lanes on crowded roads on campus, creating an area for people to walk safely without having to be constantly alert. Finally, USC Safety could also hold online webinars more frequently to help more students learn about transportation safety on campus.

Skateboards, bikes and scooters are dynamic features of USC. They have not only provided convenient ways for students to commute but also instill passion and high spirits in everyday campus life, for me at least. For USC, the better way to encourage riding is to provide clearer guidelines and instructions for riders as well as pedestrians. This can help to reduce possible confusion, better the campus experience for both riders and pedestrians and make campus life safer and more enjoyable.