Amplify x KXSC show a wealth of artistry

Photo courtesy of Will Forker

Los Angeles based indie act Rigby invigorated audience members through lighthearted moments led by singer Kellyrose Golden.

On an uncharacteristically brisk February Los Angeles night, scores of people flocked to a well-worn backyard on 29th Street — decorated with pop-up vendors, string lights and beaten couches — for a picturesque celebration of student art.

Friday’s Amplify x KXSC show was an effortlessly cool exhibition of student artists, featuring three quality acts — though five were slated — and nearly a dozen vendors. The second collaboration between the two organizations following last semester’s concert, the professional quality of the show didn’t scrub away its fun, homey atmosphere.

The organizations turned Surf Haus, a quaint little spot on 29th Street where the ski and surf club teams live, into a fully-fledged festival venue. Tickets were available for $5 online before the show and $8 at the door; student artists sold and showcased everything from baked goods to stick-and-poke tattoos and KXSC staffers worked a bar and T-shirt press near the back.

It’s no surprise that Amplify and KXSC, organizations dedicated to platforming excellent student musicians, found various quality artists willing to set up shop at the concert. Though they’ve hosted concerts in the past, this was the pair’s first time working with vendors.

“[KXSC has] never done anything with vendors like that, but we thought it would be cool to get people to stick around longer and make it more fun,” said Will Forker, general manager of KXSC and senior majoring in geodesign. While he and the station handled the production side of the show, Amplify booked the night’s impressive crop of artists.

The show began with Madeleine Mayi, a singer-songwriter and USC alumna whose sharp vocal control was matched only by her vulnerable lyrics and endearing asides.

“When I first learned guitar — I’m not very good at it still,” Mayi said to the crowd between songs. “I had never taken a lesson, and I had a melody line in my head that I couldn’t figure out how to play because my fingers were too small or at least I thought they were. So I learned how to play my guitar in the wrong tuning because I didn’t want to retune.”

If her guitar was out of tune, it wasn’t the least bit noticeable. As she poured out that melody in her unique tuning, the first she had ever written, the audience was gripped by her haunting voice, commanded into attention toward her skillful playing.

Mayi went on to perform a range from her still-young discography, warming the crowd up for the other acts as the sun and temperature continued to drop. The only solo act of the night, her performance served as a perfectly intimate preface to the lineup, dissolving any sense of division between audience members and performers.

The next act, L.A. indie project Rigby, delivered an invigorating performance. Singer Kellyrose Golden’s stunning voice and candid lyrics flowed over intricate, driving bass and guitar lines by bassist Ari Bone and guitarist Spencer Churchill and the bedrock rhythm laid by drummer Keegan Burkhard.

Rigby’s performance also featured the lighthearted moments that made Mayi’s so loveable. The crowd laughed along with the band as they cranked out the first few notes of

AC/DC’s “Back in Black” over and over. Though this is her first non-solo gig, Golden seemed right at home with the group — and in front of the crowd, for that matter.

“Thanks for enjoying us — I tripped, so,” Golden said at the end of Rigby’s performance. “I don’t want to talk about it after this, and if anyone mentions it to me, I will cry.”

The band’s performance was a great showcase of their talents before their first-ever tour, beginning this month and playing throughout California and along the West Coast.

After a short intermission, Surf Rock group Guspy burst onto the stage with lead vocalist Jake DeGuzman’s roaring introduction. That energy sustained throughout the performance, as the band’s raucous guitar melodies went toe-to-toe with the singer’s shouted vocals.

In each winding tune, Guspy’s groove was infectious, giving their keyboardist and guitarist the perfect platform to experiment with amazing riffs and improvisations — and audience members the perfect soundtrack for jumping around.

Though the temperature had dropped — DeGuzman mentioned cold fingers making their incredible playing more difficult — the crowd kept warm by dancing through the whole set. The experience was made all the better by the flawless production from KSXC and the performers.

But, due perhaps to the sheer volume of Guspy’s performance or the considerable size of the crowd, the event was shut down by the Department of Public Safety at around 10:30, before the last acts of the night, Ayoni, Ashes to Amber or DJ Mars, could play. The explanation, Forker said, was that playing music for a crowd in general isn’t allowed. Though KXSC had seen their shows shut down in the past, Forker expected the Surf Haus location to help avoid a closure.

“[KXSC] had three events last semester, and one of them in December did get shut down,” Forker said. “Talking to friends recently, it seems events have been cracked down on more … [It was] definitely disappointing.”

Despite the abrupt ending, the show was a success for those involved and signaled the possibilities for incorporating even more artists in future shows by Amplify and KXSC. No matter what their next event showcases, you won’t want to miss it — or show up after DPS.