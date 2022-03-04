USC to end campuswide mask mandate

USC will end its indoor mask mandate Monday, Provost and Senior Vice President of Student Affairs Charles Zukoski wrote in a communitywide email Friday.

Masks will no longer be required in “classrooms, labs, offices, libraries, recreational facilities, dining facilities, and athletic facilities,” reversing the masking mandate put in place July 15, 2021.

USC will continue to require masks in health facilities, testing sites and public transportation.

The updated guidelines come after Los Angeles County dropped its indoor mask mandate Friday following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s L.A. County classification into the low community transmission category, a metric calculated by case counts, hospital admissions and hospital capacity.

L.A. currently averages 1,636 daily positive cases, compared to the more than 40,000 at the height of the omicron peak in mid-January. At USC, both student and employee positivity rates dropped below 1% in late February.

The end of the mask mandate does not mark the end of USC coronavirus mitigation. The University will continue requiring Trojan Check — a daily symptom check survey — for all students, faculty and staff to access campus, dining halls and gyms.

USC ended weekly testing requirements for fully vaccinated and boosted individuals March 1. Testing, currently required for unvaccinated or unboosted students, staff and faculty, remains available for anyone.

Unvaccinated community members are required to test every 72 hours; unboosted students are required to test twice weekly and unboosted staff and faculty are required to test weekly. The University also removed its “no-guest” policy in residence halls and ended the reservation system for gyms on March 1.

Zukoski also encouraged students to pick up a take-home rapid antigen testing kit, available for free at the Lyon Center and USC Bookstore. Students are instructed to take a rapid test 24 hours before returning to campus from spring break, then test again via pop testing three to five days after returning.

Across L.A. County, colleges and universities have announced different masking guidelines. While Loyola Marymount University announced an end to its mandate Friday, California State University at Northridge, previously said that they intend to require masks for the duration of the spring semester. UCLA and Caltech have yet to announce mask policy updates.

Zukoski thanked the USC community for its support during the last two years of coronavirus mitigation measures.

“We deeply appreciate all the acts of community support that you have shown, and the consideration you have given for all who have labored these long two years to keep our campuses safe,” Zukoski wrote in the communitywide letter. “You have our deeply felt gratitude for continuing to show kindness toward one another as we begin this transition.”