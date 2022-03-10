Andy Enfield signs contract extension

Head Coach Andy Enfield’s team finished its regular season with a 25-6 record and will face Washington in the Pac-12 Tournament Thursday. (Patrick Hannan | Daily Trojan)

USC will extend men’s basketball Head Coach Andy Enfield’s contract, Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced in a media release Wednesday. The contract will last until the 2027-28 season.

The decision follows USC’s winningest regular-season record in program history, as the Trojans achieved 25-6 overall record and entered the Pac-12 tournament as the No. 3 seed. In the 2020-21 season, USC managed a 25-8 overall record and reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 20 years. The Trojans currently rank No. 21 in the country.

Should Enfield see out the contract extension, he would become the second-most tenured coach in program history behind Forrest Twogood’s stewardship from 1950 to 1966. Enfield has also tied the NCAA Tournament appearances record under one head coach in program history with three total so far.

“I am so proud of the success our players have had on the court and academically,” Enfield said in the media release. “I also want to acknowledge how fortunate I am to be surrounded by outstanding coaches and staff, and would like to recognize our fans and students because their enthusiasm and energy have been tremendous assets.”

USC’s 2022 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 6 in the nation, according to 247Sports. The program has produced several NBA Draft lottery picks in the previous few years, with the likes of forwards Onyeka Okongwu and Evan Mobley selected by the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively, in the last two drafts. Five Trojans have drafted into the NBA during Enfield’s tenure.

Enfield broke the record for the longest winning streak versus crosstown rivals UCLA, as he managed five consecutive victories with USC’s 67-64 win over the Bruins at Galen Center Feb. 12. The win edged the previous record of four wins in a row from 2015 to 2017 and 2008 to 2011.

“In our three years working together, our men’s basketball program has enjoyed unprecedented success and the national landscape of college basketball has taken notice,” said Bohn in the release. “That is a testament to Andy’s leadership of the program, our coaches and support staff and our talented basketball players.”

Enfield’s Trojans will face Washington for the Pac-12 Tournament Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in Las Vegas.