TikTalk: Glimpses of Ukraine on TikTok

On Feb. 24, 2022, I opened up my New York Times morning newsletter to see the following words:

“Good morning. Russia has launched a major invasion of Ukraine. Here’s the latest.”

News outlets everywhere were flooded with similar headlines as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a war with Ukraine, which he had the nerve to call a “special military operation.” As journalists did and continue to keep the world informed on this devastating war, a much less traditional type of coverage, TikTok, has become another source for updates.

Ukrainian refugees are using TikTok to document their experiences during the war, spending time in bomb shelters to looking outside at the destruction Putin has brought to their homes.

One user in particular, Valerish (@valerissh), has caught the attention of news channels everywhere because of the daily videos she posts about her experiences in Ukraine. One of her videos, titled “A typical day in a bomb shelter,” amassed 31.5 million views.

In the video, she shows clips of what has become her new routine: Her dad jokingly calls her a “fat pig;” her mom cooks; her dog is confused as to why they are living in a new place and her family goes outside to get a few items from their home while also checking to see what Putin has done to their city.

In another video, Valerish shows what it is like to buy food from the supermarket during the war. The video pans through a desolate market with empty shelves and fridges.

Similarly, VICE News correspondent Matthew Cassel

(@matthewcassel) has used TikTok to document his experiences as a member of the press in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

On Feb. 23, he posted a TikTok of the sights and sounds in the city as Russia began its war on Ukraine. Air raid sirens play loudly as haunting background music to his commentary on the beginning of the war.

In contrast, many Ukrainian people have also posted videos of the beauty of their country as it existed before the war. TikToker @wanderiehippie shared her days spent in Odessa, Ukraine, atop the sounds of Tom Odell’s song, “Another Love.”

On the other side of the world, it is easy to have only come to know or recognize Ukraine in relation to Russia and this war, but it is much more than that. @wanderiehippie plays wonderful homage to the everyday moments in Ukraine: its grand architecture, the serene coast, the street music and the days out in the park or cafes.

Of course, it is not ideal to get all of your information or news from social media, but these TikToks are very important for people around the world to see. They connect us to a starkly unfiltered reality of what is happening in Ukraine. They connect us very directly to the people that are suffering because of a power-hungry Russian leader.

TikTok is giving Ukrainian citizens a platform to share their experiences during the war and updates of their safety and lack thereof.

During wars, it is so easy to get caught up in the big picture, the politics and the countries in conflict that people forget about the people whose homes are destroyed and whose families are torn apart.

TikTok and other technology allow us to act as witnesses to the trauma of these events. Whereas before, we would have turned a blind eye or only been able to see the news that our political leaders and news outlets curated and made available.

While there are some negatives that come from social media, I do think that there are positives. With the horrible and tragic war that is currently happening in Ukraine, TikTok has allowed refugees to share their experience and users to connect with them. Through these apps, we can raise awareness — raise our voices in protest and do all we can to support the people and country in need.

Trinity Gomez is a senior writing about TikTok and popular culture. Her column, “TikTalk,” runs every other Thursday.