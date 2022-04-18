Women’s basketball recruit hospitalized after shooting Saturday night

USC women’s basketball commit Aaliyah Gayles was hospitalized Saturday night after being shot at a house party in North Las Vegas, USC Athletics confirmed Monday.

Gayles sustained non-life-threatening injuries along with three other victims after shooting broke out at about 11:15 p.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a statement to the Daily Trojan.

Gayles had two emergency surgeries Sunday morning, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Officers determined an argument at the party caused the shooting. The suspect is not in custody, according to the release.

Gayles’ father, Dwight, took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to provide an update on his daughter’s status.

“I know there is some that will say it’s my fault and I take full responsibility for it but please please keep my baby girl in your prayers Las Vegas,” he wrote.

Gayles currently attends Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas, where she earned a five-star rating from ESPN. She is ranked as the No. 8 overall player in the 2022 class.

After decommitting from USC following the retirement of former women’s basketball Head Coach Mark Trahk, Gayles recommitted to the Trojans following a visit with then-new Head Coach Gottlieb.

Women’s basketball Head Coach Lindsay Gottlieb gave a statement on the situation Monday morning.

“Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known,” Gottlieb said. “I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can.”

This article will be updated as the story develops.