Tracks from Coachella acts that you can’t count out

Peggy Gou, a South Korean-born DJ, is one of the acts relegated towards the bottom of the poster. Even though she is not one of the main performers, Gou’s music is catchy and a must-add to your playlist. (Photo courtesy of Creative Commons)

As easy as it is to complain about how North America’s biggest music festival is more of an Instagram influencer feeding frenzy than anything, its lineup serves as an interesting indicator as to where music is right now. Coachella remains an immensely lucrative annual event and Goldenvoice, the agency that produces the festival, obviously has its finger on the pulse.

USC students and hundreds of thousands of concert goers alike make the trek out to the desert every year. If you didn’t get a chance to secure tickets to the festival’s in-person return, pretend you’re heading to the desert and check out some of the not-headliners on the 2022 bill — and remember, you gotta be here for the music.

Jean Dawson, “PORN ACTING*”

With less than 500,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, Jean Dawson is an artist to immediately add to your queue. His melancholic, emotional melodies on top of accentuating new-wave instrumentals maintain a punk-esque sound that feels juvenile in the best way. He’s already collaborated with major artists such as Mac DeMarco on “MENTHOL*” and A$AP Rocky on “Triple Double” — both of which are perfect tracks to kick off your indulgence.

Although not heavily advertised as a main seller on the Coachella lineup, after his feature on Rolling Stone’s Best of Coachella Recap, Dawson is sure to be invited back next year and perhaps receive a slightly bigger font on the advertisement.

Beach Goons, “Hunny Bunnies”

There should be a special place in everyone’s heart for this band. Their 2016 debut album “Boisaid” certified these young artists as a playlist staple with eight songs that emulate California cool. (They covered Spooky Black’s “Without U” on that album and they did it really well.) This Chicano indie unsurf rock band based out of San Diego is insanely talented. Each of their tracks are filled with energy, and their Spanish songs are some of their best — namely “Chunti.” With a second album released in 2018, they’re a young band, so make sure to hop on now.

Channel Tres, “Topdown”

Off of the self-titled EP released in 2018, this track is one of the best introductory songs to Channel Tres’ discography. In an effortless flow, the Compton artist — which is reason alone to check him out — blends West Coast-cool rap with smooth house/techno beats, creating the perfect soundscape for dancing. Coachella, through all of its arguably odd headliner choices, remains a great place to get familiar with incredible DJs and house music artists, and it is a great way for smaller artists such as Channel Tres to grow their following. Check out Channel Tres’ feature on “All That” by fellow supporting act Emotional Oranges to grow your Coachella playlist while hitting two birds with one stone.

Peggy Gou, “Starry Night – Original Mix”

Based out of Berlin, Peggy Gou is an incredibly talented South Korean-born DJ who has a refreshingly eclectic approach to the tracks she produces. Her ability to tap into disco and deep house sounds that feel classic but never old make both her remixes and own songs excellent listens. Beyond the fact that she’s one of the flyest DJs in the game right now — she learned beatmatching in Korea in 2009 and kept up the hobby while she went to fashion school in London — her global reach is insanely impressive.

With a couple Coachella performances under her belt and a constant stream of interesting new music, Gou should be an easy addition to your music rotation.

Even if you did not secure (albeit, overpriced) tickets to the beloved April festival, you do not have to miss out on all the good music. These must-add Coachella bops are sure to get you out of a pre-finals funk and make you feel like you are in the desert, and not your bedroom, dancing to incredible music.