Viterbi launches new center for energy transition

USC alumnus Gary Buntmann’s initial concept focused on petroleum engineering but quickly expanded to the reduction of global carbon emissions and energy transition. (Celine Vasquez | Daily Trojan file photo)

With the topic of climate change and energy availability on his mind, USC alumnus Gary Buntmann wanted to collaborate with the University to address the issue through expert input and innovative research on renewable energy technology. To do so, Buntmann and Viterbi School of Engineering Dean Yannis C. Yortsos began to “kick around” the idea of fostering a space for new ways of thinking about the sustainable future of energy.

This would manifest itself in the Ershaghi Center for Energy Transition, launched by the Viterbi School March 30. The center will assist in research and educational initiatives to find viable solutions for the transition from hydrocarbons to renewable energy.

The center received an endowment from Buntmann, who said he believes the initiative requires grassroot efforts at USC to lower the world’s carbon footprint. Buntmann’s initial concept primarily focused on petroleum engineering but soon expanded to an endeavor to reduce the world’s carbon emissions.

“The idea here is that we still need to have energy for the industrialized world, but how do we do it in a way that doesn’t compromise the planet’s climate worldwide?” Buntmann said. “That was really the push behind how we do this, and we back it up from a scientific standpoint.”

Yortsos explained energy transitions, such as the move from wood to coal, followed by the shift from coal to petroleum, have changed based on the development of technology and energy demand over time. As the dangers of climate change become increasingly apparent, Yortsos said the call to move away from fossil fuels has also gained momentum.

“The question is, ‘How can the world move its energy system toward a more renewable form of energy?’” Yortsos said. “That will require a transition period, given the fact that it affects tremendously all kinds of different aspects of our economy.”

As part of their key goals, the center invites various faculty experts to tackle the question of moving global economies toward renewables while maintaining viability and ensuring jobs. The center aims to simultaneously investigate multiple solutions and improve their collaboration with one another. Additionally, efforts to provide seed funding and doctoral fellowships are underway for graduate students who submit proposals on topics they believe currently need focus.

“The center will not only provide seed funding to get the faculty started but will also put a panel of experts depending on the topics that the faculty is interested in and provide the mentorship necessary,” said Iraj Ershaghi, a professor of petroleum engineering whom the center is named after. “The hope is that we help individual faculty who receive these seed funds to submit proposals, expand their activities and become interested.”

The center also looks to engage those outside of the scientific field who can assist in the center’s developments. Although the solutions to energy transition are science-based, Ershaghi said their successful implementation includes various factors of society. One of the greatest concerns surrounding technological developments is their economic viability.

“One purpose of the center is, ‘What are some of the technologies that we can work on and then come up with new processes and new solutions to reduce the costs?’ Because obviously, if the cost becomes too expensive, nobody wants to use it,” Ershaghi said.

Ershaghi said he believes it is of significant interest to have outside collaborators, such as those directly involved in the energy business. So far, the center appears to have numerous outside supporters, Ershagi said, as companies, including Chevron, have already offered the center their assistance.

“We are right now working with other companies to get their participation, because it’s important. It affects everybody.” Ershaghi said. “Energy is fundamentally a commodity that the availability of it and at prices that are affordable are of significant interest to everybody.”

In addition to outside collaborations, the center plans to include students, both inside and outside Viterbi in its research and proposals, Buntmann said, due to the multidisciplinary resources and knowledge schools across the University offer.

“There are numerous different messaging areas within the University that are going to be involved in this center, that I see being able to facilitate the science behind it and educate people as to how this center creates energy transition and educates those who are going to be able to implement it on a for-profit and nonprofit basis,” Buntmann said.

Communication and public policy also come into the mix when the center handles its proposals, Buntmann said, as the public’s support and understanding of technological solutions and the protocols for implementing new energy modes must be considered in the planning and development of renewable energy technologies.

“We’ve talked about the Price School, there on campus, getting involved in the messaging part of it, and so I see it being a collaboration of not only the science part in the engineering school, but also the messaging part around campus,” Buntmann said.

While he acknowledges the value of communication and education about the science and engineering within the center, Buntmann said he believes students from multiple academic fields can also benefit and thus, aid the planet as a whole.

“I’d really like to see students involved and it’s really up to the center to recruit these types of minds to get involved in something like this … to make this go full circle and make this be successful,” Buntmann said.