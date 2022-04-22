2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books Map

Gloria Jin | Daily Trojan

USC Friends and Neighbors Stage

Stop by the USC Friends and Neighbors Stage to support local L.A.-owned and operated businesses. With performances from the L.A. Opera, Versa-Style Dance Company and Mariachi Quinto Sol, this stage promises to show off the best of the local community.



L.A. Times Main Stage

MC’d by Times writer Josh Jenisch, the festival’s main outdoor stage has a little something for everyone. For literary and non literary lovers, this stage is for you, with readings from everyone from Amanda Gorman to Max Greenfield.



USC Stage

Take a break from the continuous book-talk and stop by the USC Stage to witness musical performances from student musicians. With R&B, indie-rock and Latin Jazz performances on the schedule, there is too much talent to miss.



L.A. Times En Español Stage

With an expansive lineup featuring children’s author Alejandra Vega-Rivera and mental health advocates Renato Perez and Maria Isabel Maher, the L.A. Times En Español Stage has a cannot-miss line up.



Children Stage

If you are looking for a kids-friendly way to spend your festival, stop by the Children Stage and meet authors of books such as “I’m Terrified of Bath Time” and “Marley and the Family Band.” Spend the day at the stage and teach your kids to fall in love with reading.

