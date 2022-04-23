USC displays improved run game, red zone offense in spring game

Redshirt freshman quarterback Miller Moss delivers a pass through traffic during USC’s spring game Saturday. (Vincent Leo | Daily Trojan)

New football Head Coach Lincoln Riley said he wanted to make Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum a “mecca of college football.” His team’s goal at its spring game Saturday was simple: prove it was making strides to make that a reality.

New and returning players alike showed out for a crowd of 33,427. The Trojans played two full 15-minute quarters with unique scoring rules, pitting offense against defense and giving fans plenty to analyze. Here’s four takeaways from the first scrimmage of the Riley era at USC.

Revitalized run game

USC’s ground attack looked potent right from the jump. Led by running backs redshirt senior Travis Dye, senior Austin Jones and redshirt junior Darwin Barlow, the Trojans rushed for 94 yards on the day.

Dye looked to be the starter, with Jones, Barlow and redshirt senior receiver Brandon Outlaw also taking carries. In terms of usage, Dye saw more looks on outside runs, while Jones was utilized as a power-running option.

Mobility was key — from the movement of the offensive lineman to the ball carrier himself, the Trojans’ run game was quicker than usual. Riley’s play calling gave the defense more to worry about than simple carries up the middle, instead opting for counter runs with multiple offensive linemen making cuts to reach their blocks.

Plethora of receiving options

The theme of USC’s passing attack was diversity in options. The offense frequently switched out receivers, even in the middle of drives. In total, 10 different players hauled in a reception.

Sophomore receiver Mario Williams took little time to get going, hauling in the first two touchdown receptions of the day, both on fade passes to the corner of the endzone.

Redshirt freshman receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson stood out as well, tallying 36 receiving yards on 4 receptions and adding an 18-yard rush in the first half.

Multiple receivers helped the offense keep the defense on its toes. As for who the starting receivers will be to start next season, time will tell.

Red zone offense returns

One of USC’s biggest shortcomings last season was its inefficiency in the red zone. Long drives wasted, field goals from inside 10 yards — many points were left on the table.

However, Saturday’s spring game told a different story. USC’s offense scored 3 touchdowns in four trips to the red zone. Passing opened scoring opportunities early on for the Trojans, as transfer sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams found Mario for a pair of first-half touchdowns in the red zone. The chemistry between the two, especially as the field got shorter for the offense, made the Trojans all the more lethal within 20 yards of the endzone.

Slow start for defense, but tackles for loss were prominent

It took a while for USC’s defense to settle into the scrimmage. The unit allowed 17 points in the first 15 minutes of play and only earned its first points (via stopping the offense on fourth down) in the second half. But the defense turned it around in the second half, and it started with its ability to stop the run.

Ten different Trojans registered tackles for loss — redshirt senior defensive lineman Nick Figueroa and redshirt freshman inside linebacker Julien Simon each forced 6-yard setbacks for the offense.

For a unit that allowed the fifth-most rushing yards per game in the Pac-12 last season, it looks as if new Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch is steering the Trojans in the right direction.