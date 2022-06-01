A college student’s L.A. summer bucket list

For college students, finding affordable things to do in Los Angeles may be a challenge, here are a few options to add to your bucket list (Photo courtesy of Creative Commons).

One thing most college students can agree on is wanting to enjoy their summer vacation without breaking any bank accounts. However, when spending the summer in Los Angeles, budgets can easily be overturned. Here are a few free and low-cost events to add to your L.A. summer bucket list.

Enjoy the 101 Festival at the Hollywood Bowl

The 101 Festival will celebrate the Hollywood Bowl’s 100th season in a two-day music festival at the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford Amphitheater on June 11 and 12. Performers include award-winning singers and musicians like Mereba, Emotional Oranges, Tonina, the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles and USC’s very own Trojan Marching Band in a joint performance with UCLA’s Bruin Marching Band.

See butterflies at the Butterfly Pavilion in the Natural History Museum

Butterflies are cool, right? See various butterfly species and their life cycle up close at the seasonal Butterfly Pavilion at the Natural History Museum. Open until Sept. 5, this exhibit is a must-do for insect and Instagram lovers.

Visit The Writers Guild Foundation Library

For writers and film junkies alike, this library is a must-see for its extraordinary collections and stories. Showcasing scripts and film-related materials, the library is a one-of-a-kind screenwriting haven. The Shavelson-Webb Library will reopen to the public on an appointment basis June 1.

Watch a movie at Street Food Cinema’s Drive-In Theater

Ever been to an outdoor drive-in theater? If not, this summer is the perfect time to try it out with some friends or a date. The Street Food Cinema hosts several favorite oldie goldie and recent films to enjoy for the very first time (or again), at Poinsettia Park, Autry Museum, Veterans Memorial Park and several more locations in L.A.

Visit the L.A. County Arboretum on the monthly Free Days

Enjoy the great outdoors? On the third Tuesday of each month, the L.A. County Arboretum and Botanic Garden offer Free Days, where tickets must be reserved online in advance. Bring family or friends to bask in the natural beauty of the city’s flora.

Admire artwork at the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles (MOCA)

At three currently open locations, MOCA Grand, MOCA Geffen and Double Negative, MOCA’s current exhibitions like “Pipilotti Rist: Big Heartedness, Be My Neighbor”’s bright vivid colors, “Old and New Dreams: Recent Acquisitions in a Collection”’s expansive and contemplative curation and “Larry Bell, Bill and Coo at MOCA’s Nest”’s wondrous glass installations offer opportunities to appreciate and immerse oneself into the art, some of which are by L.A. natives.

Whether you’re trying to stick to a strict budget or need a few activity ideas, these low-cost features can be added to your summer bucket list for an enjoyable time off in L.A.