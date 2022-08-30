USC launches monkeypox information site

The L.A. County Department of Public Health opened walk-up sites where eligible groups can receive doses of the monkeypox vaccine. (Christina Chkarboul | Daily Trojan)

The University launched a designated website Monday to provide information and guidelines to the campus community about monkeypox. The viral disease, spread through close interactions and often sexual contact, still poses a low risk to the general United States population. Monkeypox cases in Los Angeles County and nationwide appear to be plateauing, Chief Student Health Officer Dr. Sarah Van Orman said during a briefing held Monday with the Daily Trojan.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health has identified criteria for increased risk of monkeypox infection. Those with higher risk include individuals who are immunocompromised and those who have engaged in sexual activity with multiple partners within the past 21 days.

Monkeypox vaccines remain in short supply, so students are recommended to review the risk criteria for monkeypox and, as needed, sign up for the L.A. County Monkeypox newsletter to be updated on the latest vaccine availability, Van Orman said.

L.A. County recently announced new availability of vaccines for higher-risk groups. Starting Aug. 26, the L.A. County Department of Public Health opened new walk-up sites where eligible groups can receive their first and second doses of the monkeypox vaccine.

Students are able to schedule testing for monkeypox through the mySHR portal.

The number of coronavirus cases at USC continues to be on the rise over the past week, an increase that is expected given students are returning to campus and moving around, Van Orman said. At the time of publication, students, staff and faculty reported 204 positive cases and close to 400 students were in isolation.

Several cases are reinfections, Van Orman said. The rates of reinfection among students are uncertain because the University does not have records of all original positive tests. Thousands of students were infected during the omicron variant surge in December 2021 and January 2022. It is important for students to be aware that previous infection with an earlier variant does not protect them from the prevalent omicron BA.5 variant currently circulating, Van Orman said. If students start displaying symptoms, they should immediately get tested.

While Student Health is still encouraging mask-wearing indoors for protection against the coronavirus, it does not anticipate reinstating campus-wide masking and testing requirements.

Student Health recognizes the support faculty gives to students when they miss class will vary depending on the nature of each class but advises students to stay home when they are sick.

“The most important thing we can do relative to COVID is for people to stay home when they’re sick, and for people to feel like they can stay home when they’re sick without suffering any kind of academic or personal consequences,” Van Orman said.

Students should never be asked to provide medical verification for short-term illnesses, Van Orman said. Student Health has encouraged students struggling to receive support in the event of absences to reach out to their school’s dean.

The deadline for students to take the required online prevention education modules, including Sexual Assault Prevention for Undergraduates and Sexual Assault Prevention for Graduate Students, passed Aug. 22. Students received notifications about the requirements through the month of August. As of a week ago, 95% of incoming students have completed their required courses, and roughly 75% of both undergraduate and graduate students who are required to take the new Sexual Assault Prevention Ongoing: Taking Action course have completed it, Van Orman said.

Last week, a registration hold was placed on students who had not completed the course. The hold will be lifted within 24 hours once the course is completed.