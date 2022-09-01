USC sold students a fake promise of affordability

(Helen Nguyen | Daily Trojan)

When selling the claims of a high-quality education at a prestigious institution with the prospect of a promising future, USC argues that affordability should never hinder one’s desire to become a part of the Trojan Family.

The University’s Affordability Initiative, specifically designed to aid students receiving need-based funding, has been a hallmark of this marketing strategy in an effort to appear more affordable and in reach, despite the jarring $85,648 yearly price tag. One specific aspect of the initiative was that beginning Fall 2020, incoming first-year students coming from households making $80,000 or less would attend tuition free.

If all of this sounds too good to be true – especially considering USC’s past scandals regarding money and donations – you would be correct.

Recent outcries from students online recount all the ways USC’s financial aid system has failed its students, leaving certain individuals on the brink of homelessness. From Instagram to Reddit, Trojans have shared distressing stories about their experiences with USC financial aid services.

One student shared on the Reddit thread r/USC how the financial aid office practically stole their fellowship grant saying, “Over the summer, I was awarded a Undergraduate Research Associate Program fellowship position and was granted money for working 24 hrs per week. This fall semester I found out my university grant had lowered by the same amount as the amount I got awarded by URAP… now I owe money to the university for working those hours over the summer and am in the negative for the summer because of my summer rent.”

Others have shared how students can save money by giving up their meal plan. One would hope that the University holds the belief that students should not have to choose between their education and their health. But they don’t and it doesn’t just stop at physical health.

Another student shared on r/USC, “this is honestly extremely stressful. I’ve burned out from trying to find workarounds for the past month. It’s giving me panic attacks and meltdowns, and I think it’s best to just throw in the towel and take the next semester to year off until USC can offer me housing … I’m extremely uncertain about my future here and I’m hoping to just seek therapy after a suffocating summer I endured.”

According to USC’s 2020 Financial Report, the University maintains a “need-blind” admission to guarantee a high-quality education to its most deserving applicants, and claims to “meet in full” the demonstrated financial needs of undergraduate students. However, all these claims are empty promises, upholding USC’s embarrassing reputation of being an elitist institution that works for the rich, upper class students, leaving other students to fend for themselves.

With an endowment of $8.1 billion as of 2021, USC has more than enough money to meet the needs of low-income and financially independent students. If anything, the institution has a moral obligation to do so, considering the need-blind admissions that paint USC as an equitable university that values merit and talent above all.

However, this is not the first time USC has acted fraudulently. In the past year, a group of residential assistants went on a strike after receiving cuts to their financial aid. Financial assistance was lowered after it was revealed that the financial aid office no longer considers housing costs when calculating aid for residential assistants, leaving many in a worse financial situation.

What appears to be the most ominous aspect of this plan is that many students needing financial aid will be left with very little options in terms of their futures. Some students may need to drop out of school, while others may take out huge loans to pay back in the future. Seniors looking to graduate this spring don’t even have the option of leaving USC unless they give up their hopes of obtaining their degrees. Even when students try to appeal or talk to anyone from the financial aid office, they get placed on hold for so long that many just give up. On the Financial Aid Services and Tasks page, the office has asked for students’ patience, as they are receiving a high volume of calls and emails, but students have been beyond patient and many can’t afford to wait any longer.

If USC can’t keep the promises outlined in their Affordability Initiative, they have the responsibility to stop making false pledges to their student body.

Attending USC should be for the educational growth of its students. Education is one of the most valuable tools that can help students climb the social ladder to avoid poverty and homelessness in the future. Despite this, USC’s constant prioritization of profit over their students wields education as a weapon rather than a helping hand to its most vulnerable population.

Don’t lure in students with the guise of covering their tuition just to trap them in financial debt and turmoil.

If USC truly believes that they are an equitable institution able to provide quality education to all, it must begin there.