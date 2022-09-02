Young politicians are long overdue

(Holden Kilbane | Daily Trojan)

Though Generation Z’s influence is often limited to a heavy social media presence, many rising young politicians have begun to infiltrate the world of politics, a phenomenon that is long overdue.

CNN projects that Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old candidate, will win the Democratic nomination for Florida’s 10th Congressional District, which would push the nation’s first Gen Z politician straight into Congress.

Gen Z encompasses those born between the years of 1997 and 2012, with the oldest members of the group turning 25 this year. Strikingly different from previous generations, Gen Z is heavily associated with the onset of technological advancements such as social media that have impacted their development and caused key differences from their predecessors.

In a country struck with political turmoil and bipartisan conflict — more than 40% of Americans believe that a civil war is “likely” in the next ten years — now is the time to bring new perspectives and fresh voices into politics.

Despite their young age, aspiring Gen Z politicians bring a voice to a table which frequently dismisses the concerns of their rising generation. Rather than older politicians continuing to dictate what they think is best for the youth, a younger politician who understands the dominant worries of Gen Z can better cater to the demographic.

Especially with concerns regarding the future of the world, such as climate change and technological advancements, Gen Z will have to bear the brunt of the consequences of our actions today, rather than our grandparents or parents. Therefore, having that voice at the table when making crucial decisions that shape the future is not only helpful but imperative.

Issues affecting Gen Z are endless: school shootings, loan forgiveness programs, climate change and rising concerns with technology, AI and social media. In all these matters, Gen Z politicians can provide a salient perspective into the issue and potentially help legislate new laws into existence that more accurately reflect the desires of the youth.

When it comes to questions of technology and social media, Gen Z is arguably more knowledgeable than most about the internet, having grown up during the onset of its development. Rather than waiting on older politicians to learn technological jargon and understand how Instagram works, it may be better to bring in youthful interpretations of the issue at hand.

Though our current political system tends to disregard the youth — seeing as there are state and federal age candidacy laws that bar Gen Z from entering political races in the first place — the government must realize the value of younger viewpoints without infantilizing them when they enter office.

What Gen Z politicians may lack in age and experience, they make up for with a rejuvenated spirit and admirable candor. According to Frost, if elected to Congress, he promises to “bring the fervor of Gen Z with him.” Having lived through what Frost calls “the mass shooting generation,” it becomes all the more imperative to have young people at the forefront of shaping political decisions like these in the future.

If anything, starting a political journey as a youthful candidate may be beneficial in the long term. With only time ahead of them, a long-term political journey may allow for years of experience to build up without the fear of becoming too old to misrepresent the people.

With hopeful optimism and a desperate desire for change, Gen Z politicians are exactly what this country needs. Considering older and past politicians have proven unhelpful in the grand scheme of our political landscape and social progression these past few years, it is now time for a new generation to take the stand.