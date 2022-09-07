Worst of heat wave over, but risks remain

(Michael Castellanos | Daily Trojan)

This past weekend saw the worst of the heat wave scorching California, Chief Student Health Officer Dr. Sarah Van Orman said in a briefing Monday with the Daily Trojan. As the Rice vs. USC football game opened the 2022-23 football season Saturday, temperatures in Los Angeles peaked at 97 degrees Fahrenheit, before soaring the next day to 100 degrees.

Fortunately, there was no significant increase in heat-related emergencies among spectators at Saturday’s game, according to Van Orman.

“I don’t think, generally, we actually had anything that was more significant than other games,” Van Orman said. “We’re glad of that. I think sending a warning out was helpful because we did see people taking precautions.”

Prior to Saturday’s game, Interim Vice President for Student Affairs Monique S. Allard advised attendees in an email Friday to prevent heat-related illness “by drinking plenty of water and sports drinks to stay hydrated, wearing loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing, staying in the shade, avoiding physical exertion between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and using a hat to protect your face from the sun.” Van Orman said the University would not pursue overarching mitigation strategies to combat the heat wave, such as moving classes to Zoom.

“When we think about brief periods, 15 to 20 minutes moving to class, for most people that would be an acceptable thing,” Van Orman said. “For a lot of people, it really is about the intensity of the exercise you’re doing, and the amount of time you need to spend outside without being in an air-conditioned environment.”

While the heat wave has likely peaked, the National Weather Service projected it will continue until Friday. Van Orman warned of the “cumulative effect” of heat, which may lead to heat stroke or heat-related illness.

“The more days the heat wave goes on, the more people can start to feel the impact of the heat,” she said.

Van Orman listed four precautions which she recommends students take against the heat wave: first, avoiding the heat as much as possible; second, increasing daily fluid intake to at least double the normal amounts; third, avoiding exercising in the heat; and last, noting that alcohol acts as a diuretic and exacerbates dehydration.

USC is also experiencing a peak in coronavirus cases, which is expected at this time of year, Van Orman said.

“Historically, 14 to 21 days after the start of classes is when we see cases start to spike,” Van Orman said.

Los Angeles County saw a continued decrease in new cases after climbing to 8,675 in early July; Van Orman said she expects a similar decrease at USC “in the next week.”

169 people tested positive from Aug. 28 to Sep. 3 at Student Health, and 280 additional students reported positive tests taken at home.

“The week before, the numbers were about 50% higher,” Van Orman said. “So we already are starting to see a little bit of a decline.”

As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends updated boosters targeting the omicron and BA.5 variants. Distribution at the federal level began the day before, when the FDA approved the shots; Van Orman said it is “not clear yet when exactly the boosters will arrive” at the University and be made available for students, but they are anticipated to arrive sometime this week or early next week. USC Pharmacies closed its booster clinics on Thursday and will remain closed until the new boosters arrive.

In the meantime, Van Orman emphasized the importance of coronavirus precautions. Antigen tests for the coronavirus are available at Student Health, local drugstores and all residence hall customer service centers. Isolation housing remains available to students required to quarantine.

Student Health is also continuing to make monkeypox testing available, as well as access to treatment. Vaccines, however, will not be distributed at the University in the foreseeable future, according to Van Orman.

“At this point, the vaccine is not being made available to healthcare providers,” Van Orman said. “It’s only being distributed through public health channels: at either public health clinics or at clinics that have been designated by public health, so we’re not anticipating that changing, because of the shortage of supply, for several months.”

As of Friday, the CDC reported 19,962 total confirmed cases of monkeypox or orthopoxvirus in the United States, 3,833 of which are in California. Van Orman said data on monkeypox cases at USC, including the total number of cases, will not be publicized as with the coronavirus.

“We don’t necessarily need to know because it really isn’t posing a risk to the general community,” Van Orman said. “It’s really only for the very closest of contacts … We just know that … we’re seeing in the general community small numbers of cases.”

In a later communitywide email sent Monday, Student Health listed a number of mental health resources in acknowledgment of World Suicide Prevention Day this Saturday.

“As an academic institution that prides itself on intellectual rigor, USC brings many opportunities for tackling challenging work; this can sometimes also carry unintended stressors,” the email read. “We want you to know that USC values the health and well-being of our community members as our highest priority, and when you need help, resources are available to support you.”

Resources include the 24/7 phone line for USC Student Health at 213-740-WELL (9355), the three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Line at 988, online modules and psychiatric screening opportunities, among other resources.