USC hits the road to play Oregon State in a battle of unbeaten teams

The Trojans have earned their spot in the top ranks of college football, being ranked 7th in the nation while averaging 50.7 points per game and leading the country in turnover margin at 3.33. (Vincent Leo | Daily Trojan)

After a dominant 45-17 win over Fresno State last Saturday, the Trojans are back on the road as they face 3-0 Oregon State on Saturday night.

USC is 63-12-4 against Oregon State all time, with its last win against the Beavers coming in 2018. The last time the two teams played, it was a 45-27 victory for Oregon State, as the Beavers had 535 yards of total offense. Oregon State really hurt the Trojans on the ground with 322 yards rushing as a team. On Saturday, Oregon State’s red zone offense will be one of the biggest challenges facing the Trojans as the Beavers have scored touchdowns on all 14 red zone trips.

“They’re a little bit of a different challenge in the red zone,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “You get in that goal line area and they’re able to use multiple tight ends and possibly even the wildcat formation.”

Oregon State’s rushing attack has been a critical part of their success this season and in their previous game against Montana State, the Beavers had 214 rushing yards as a team. Against Boise State and Fresno State, the Beavers ran for a combined 356 yards. Similar to week two’s matchup against Stanford, the Trojans still have last year’s loss at the back of their minds.

“I remember that they had 300 rushing yards,” redshirt freshman cornerback Ceyair Wright said. “They like running the ball, so that’s one thing I think we definitely need to stop.”

Oregon State redshirt junior quarterback Chance Nolan will also be a key player USC must contain on Saturday. Nolan is coming off a performance in which he threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns against Montana State, and on the season, Nolan has thrown for 746 yards and seven touchdown passes. Nolan also had success against the Trojans in last year’s meeting as he threw for 213 yards and four touchdowns.

USC still sits at No. 7 in the power rankings and the Trojans boast an offense currently averaging 50.7 points per game. The offense looks forward to a unique challenge that Oregon State’s defense presents this week.

“Throughout our past three games, we’ve had times where we’ve stalled,” sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams said. “It teaches us that we have to be more consistent and worry about the details.”

Williams has been excellent for USC, having thrown for 874 yards and eight touchdowns while completing 74% of his passes. Williams and the offense have been sensational throughout the first three weeks of the season, but will be tasked with holding off Oregon State’s formidable defensive front.

“We need to make sure we are all in one,” Williams said. “When they make their shifts and their moves, I have to make sure I don’t snap it so the line can readjust their run calls or pass check calls.”

It will be important for Williams and the Trojans to not commit any turnovers or give Oregon State any other advantages that could lead to a home victory. As Williams continues his second season in Hhead Ccoach Lincoln Riley’s system, he is always looking for areas for improvement.

“I’ve been working on knowing my checks throughout each week, being more consistent and accurate and getting through my reads,” Williams said. “Instead of wanting the big post ball or go ball, it is important to make the defense play to our offense.”

USC’s chemistry on offense has been one of the factors leading to their 3-0 record, and while Oregon State will look to disrupt it on Saturday, the Trojans are ready for the challenge in front of them.

“They’re a great team and we just have to be ready come Saturday,” sophomore wide receiver Mario Williams said. “They definitely play more man coverage than other coverages, but we’re just focused on getting our job done and doing what we have to do on Saturday.”

Williams has caught 12 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown so far this season for the Trojans.

USC and Oregon State are set to kick off Saturday’s game at 6:30 p.m. at Reser Stadium.