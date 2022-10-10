Horror movies to kickstart your October

(Jenna Gestetner | Daily Trojan)

As we approach Halloween, why not mark your calendars for a whole month of horror? Don’t waste your time on boring, clichéd movies that follow the same formula. Instead, immerse yourself in a jumble of unexpected twists and turns that’ll leave you thinking more deeply than ever.

“The Wailing” (2016)

An intersection of police investigation, Eastern exorcism and shamanism, “The Wailing” is a seamless cinematographic masterpiece encapsulating a suspenseful horror. “The Wailing” is interpreted into two different meanings in Korean — one actually citing the painful wailings of the dead and another signifying a village where the dreadful horrors unfold. Originally promoted as a clichéd investigative mystery, “The Wailing” terrified audiences with its berserking twist into ghosts and gore. This movie is a “wailing” recommendation if you’re ready to be chilled one October evening.

“Us” (2019)

What about a horror movie full of easter eggs? A little appetizer before stuffing your face with candy on Halloween night. “Us” incites a thoughtful reflection on society’s privileges and deficits. Jordan Peele’s comeback after his iconic directorial debut “Get Out” (2017), this film dwindles on the edge of dystopia. Unlike any old horror movie you can quickly shake off the next day, this film will definitely leave you questioning just how the eerie plot came to be. Without any spoilers, this film is a thinker…

“It” (2017)

Maybe the scariest horror movies have the shortest titles? Pennywise, a demonic clown monster, preys on children’s fears, manifesting every child’s unique nightmare. I mean, weren’t we all scared of clowns at some point of our lives? With his iconic tap dancing and shapeshifting abilities, Pennywise distorts the line between reality and nightmare to provoke your worst terrors.

“Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum” (2018)

Tired of professional quality but evidently fabricated cinematic effects? In “Gonjiam,” the audience follows a young, ambitious group on their journey into an abandoned asylum, rumored to be haunted after two high school boys go missing. Don’t let the authenticity of the camera angles and acting fool you into thinking it’s a cheesy YouTube video, the actors actually filmed everything with body cameras and self-cameras as they walk into the depths of the pitch-black asylum. Seeking juicy clickbait for his horror YouTube channel, the leader of the group, played by “Squid Game” star Ha-Joon Wi, livestreams the group’s escapade that does not end on such a victorious note. I won’t say much more, so I won’t spoil anything, but I will say this: it’s not your everyday Korean horror.

“The Medium” (2021)

Still craving some creepy spirits and paranormal activity? “The Medium” is a mockumentary set in Thailand, focused on shamas, the medium connecting the real world and lost spirits. Adapted from an original story by Na Hong-jin, the director of “The Wailing,” this Thai-South Korean supernatural horror is a deeper dive into the creepy cinematics of shamanism. If you’re down to use your imagination, “The Medium” leaves room for ambiguity, leading the audience to think about the ancestral consequences of karma and ritualistic beliefs.

“Orphan” (2009)

What about a story about a regular family who adopts a seemingly young, sweet girl? This psychological horror revolves around 9 year-old Esther, a nice girl from Russia, but it is discovered that she is not so much a little girl, or even a child. No, she isn’t, and still the worst is yet to come. This film is loosely based on real events that shocked the world with its utmost atrocity. If you want to dive into something incredibly appalling and left in disbelief for the sake of it, “Orphan” is your show. We all know the worst terrors are the ones that come at us in the most realistic way.

“Midsommar” (2019)

Looking for a twist? “Midsommar” breaks all horror clichés with its beautiful scenes filmed in broad daylight. Ever seen something so uncanny and peaceful, it’s eerie? “Midsommar” does exactly that. If you’re tired of dimly lit scenes reigning supreme in the world of horror, tune into this psychological horror that serenades a Swedish midsummer festival. The calmly silent faces will lure you in with their smiles as they distort into a distant wailing of emancipation. Director Ari Aster portrays an unnerving eternal daylight that is midsommar through an unsteady relationship of a couple on the brink of a breakup.