Why is infidelity becoming a trend?

This past July, news broke that TikTok star Addison Rae’s father, Monty Lopez, had allegedly forced a woman almost half his age into cheating with him. Just within the last month, that same social media platform was taken by storm as model Sumner Stroh uploaded a series of videos exposing Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine for cheating on his wife by texting other women on social media. And now, just this past week, social media platforms were once again set ablaze as Ned Fulmer, a member of the four-man comedy group The Try Guys, was exposed for cheating on his long-time wife with his associate producer.

Is there a distinguishable trend forming? The New York Times reports that “infidelity appears to be on the rise, particularly among older men and young couples.” Although a significant amount of major celebrity cheating scandals have been men cheating on their wives, that same article goes on to add that the likelihood of women to cheat has also risen proportionally. A Pennslyvania State University survey of individuals ages 24 to 32 detailed that a quarter of couples and “cohabiting young men and women reported that either they, or their partners, or both of them, had sex with someone else while they were still in their current relationship.”

After discerning that there is, in fact, a rising trend in infidelity, we can now scrutinize how it affects celebrities, and more importantly, their fans.

There has been great condemnation of hook-up culture and how it has marred expectations of healthy romantic relationships, especially for younger generations. When there are prominent figures like Fulmer and Levine who publicly pride themselves on their loving marriage and family, it gives credence to the possibility of and hope for a happy and secure love life. However, when it comes out that the outspoken nature of that love was based on falsehoods, that credence and hope dissipate.

There is a lack of healthy, faithful couples for young people to look up to. Jay-Z cheated on Beyoncé. The Kardashians have been wrapped up in accusations of infidelity for years. And just last year, it came out that beloved comedian John Mulaney allegedly cheated on his ex-wife, joining Kevin Hart in a niche circle of unfaithful comics. Adultery has found a comfortable space within the stars of Hollywood.

With societal influence from both media and reality, it can be difficult for young adults and teens to discern the difference between the signs of a toxic relationship and realistic expectations for a healthy relationship. And unfortunately, there is no simple solution. Media coverage won’t spend time on couples that are thriving because there isn’t any news there.

Rather than focusing on the media and what receives news coverage, it’s important to instead focus on individualism and interpersonal relationships that tend to be ignored. Talking about boundaries and expectations is of the utmost importance, and building communication skills in a trusting environment is the pinnacle. It’s more important to have discussions in and out of romantic relationships and to also better yourself as an individual in order to prepare for commitment.

It’s scary being alone in a world riddled by mistrust. Most of us want a special someone to be there for us no matter what. But take a good look at yourself in the mirror before you search — if you’re not ready single, you won’t be ready taken.