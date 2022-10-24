There’s no baby on board this generation

(Megan Dang | Daily Trojan)

When I was in the seventh grade, my English teacher asked the class to write about where they would be in 20 years. I was only 12, but I was confident that I would live in a penthouse in the middle of a bustling city with a room dedicated to plants. I would vacation in Martha’s Vineyard and make a living as a molecular biologist — I didn’t even know what molecular meant at the time. Still, it sounded like something a person living in a penthouse would do. My friends at the time found this plan strange for several reasons.

One, what about a husband? I told them I would be marrying Nick Jonas, but that dream was quickly crushed.

Two, what about kids? This question struck me. What about them? The possibility of kids wasn’t written in my notebook or scribbled in the margins like my celebrity crush was. To me, there was a greater possibility of marrying a Jonas brother than having a child, simply because it wasn’t ever on my mind. There was no desire to have kids in my 20 year plan, and now, as a 19-year-old, there still isn’t.

I can’t recall when I initially decided that having children wasn’t for me. However, I can remember the pushback from my choice to be vocal about my preference. You name it — I’ve heard it. “Never say never. You can’t possibly be sure. Who will take care of you in the future?” Even in 2022, women deciding not to have kids still poses a shock to some people. With notions such as the biological clock, it seems like having kids is less of a choice for women and more of an expectation. After the unfortunate overturning of Roe v. Wade, many women sought sterilization. As covered by the Los Angeles Times, women, such as Abby C., were denied time and time again by their gynecologists, who cited that their patients’ ages were reason enough to postpone sterilization. Abby C. was 23. Old enough to vote, to drink, to get legally married, but apparently not yet old enough to decide she never wanted children. What was it about her decision that was so controversial, and why should women be able to choose to go child-free? Let’s talk about it.

We can’t talk about having children without discussing the cost of raising them. It’s no secret — kids are expensive. And technically, being a kid myself, I know the price of all my birthday and Christmas wish lists were nothing short of catastrophic. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the annual cost of infancy care in California is $16,945, which averages to $1,412 per month — 1.5% more than the average rent. It’s not just California that faces these costs; the entire country’s prices vary. But there’s one thing for sure: childcare costs are increasing, yet wages have remained continually stagnant. The minimum wage in California is just $15 per hour, and with the hours of a full-time worker being at least 40 per week that comes out to $2,400 a month. This income doesn’t take into account rent, utilities or taxes. Between the coronavirus pandemic and this current recession, the economy has made it increasingly difficult to afford to have children.

If you’re lucky enough to not worry about your bank account going dry, let’s move on to the fact that the world is essentially dying. Climate change has proven to be a significant issue beyond the economy, and we are still searching for a resolution. Not to mention, I can barely get through class without the inevitable destruction of our planet being brought up at least three times.

The lack of environmental stability has left this generation with a looming sense of dread about the future. What will the Earth look like in 10 years? In 20? How can we reverse the existing damage and prevent it from worsening in the future? These sorts of questions are continually brought up and should be considered when deciding to have kids. New York Times writer Alex Williams states, “Among childless adults…surveyed by Morning Consult last year, one in four cited climate change as a factor in why they do not currently have children.”

And, of course, reasons such as the economy or the world’s environmental state don’t have to factor into the decision to go child-free. Just like having children is a personal choice, so is not having them. Why be so obsessed with bringing more children into the world when there are nearly 44,000 children in the United States alone that don’t have any family taking care of them?

It’s time to stop vilifying and interrogating women who don’t want to have children. Women’s bodies are their own — not their partners’, their parents’ or strangers on the street’s who all think they deserve a say in the personal decision to forgo children. I’ve always known that having children was just not a personal ambition of mine. And I’m not alone — Forbes conducted a study of 100 Generation-Z women, and 27% stated they do not want kids. Prominent figures such as Oprah Winfrey, Marisa Tomei and even Dolly Parton are also just a few of the women in the spotlight who are vocal about their decision to go child-free.

To the concerns listed above; “Well, never say never,” — it’s a never. “You can’t possibly be sure,” — yes, I’m sure. And as to who will take care of me when I get older? Well, let’s cross that bridge when we get there.