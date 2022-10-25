University of Scandals (and) Corruption

(Photo Courtesy of Unsplash)

Corruption goes both ways — both the person who gave the bribe and the one who accepted it must be held accountable. The University’s actions must reflect its values it promotes to its students.

When I decided to commit to USC in my senior year of high school, I knew what I wanted my graduation cap to look like. There would be the letters USC, and for comedic effect, I would have a picture of Lori Loughlin and her daughter Olivia Jade. When I told my mom my idea, she was horrified and told me not to because, “What if people think you bought your way in?”

Although there were at least 50 people charged in the 2019 Operation Varsity Blues scandal, Loughlin is most often associated with the bribery scandals. The actress, who is known for her role in “Full House,” received backlash from the public for fraudulently paying $500,000 to help her daughters get into USC as recruited crew coxswain athletes.

Like my mom, many people condemned Loughlin’s actions, which is completely understandable. It’s unfair that kids with extremely affluent parents have the ability to pay their way into college. There are deserving kids who worked honestly and arduously during their four years of high school, and they should not have their educational trajectory derailed just because they don’t have as much money as celebrity actresses. But, are Loughlin’s actions what we really should be focusing on?



It’s no secret that college bribery from celebrity and opulent parents has happened before the 2019 scandals. According to the New York Times, in 2011, 20 students were arrested on Long Island because they accepted payment or paid others to take the SAT and/or ACT. Bribery can never be fully stopped because some people will inevitably engage in unethical behavior, so what really matters is how we prevent corruption.

Instead of directing all anger towards parents like Loughlin, we need to consider the actions of the college, its officials and coaches. Representing USC and all it stands for, the faculty and officials should be devoted to their job and act with fairness and impartiality. In fact, USC’s mission statement declares that the school is “unfettered by political control, [and is] strongly committed to academic freedom,” so therefore, the school should reflect its beliefs, right?

USC is no stranger to corruption and scandals. Staff members such as former senior associate athletic director Donna Heinel and water polo coach Jovan Vavic, both of whom were accused of taking bribes, reflect poorly on the University’s principles. Moreover, when someone from a high position of power engages in unethical behavior, their actions humiliate the school to an even greater magnitude. For example, about a month ago on Sept. 15, former Dean of USC’s School of Social Work Marilyn Louise Flynn pleaded guilty to taking bribes and political corruption, which forced the school to lose face yet again.

Some people will argue that parents such as Loughlin deserve the criticism they’ve received, and I agree. In fact, I believe that the situation was downplayed because it seems that both mother and daughter weren’t held accountable enough. However, I don’t think that the actions of such unprincipled parents and their children give the University a bad reputation — it’s the unscrupulous faculty and staff who participate in dishonest solicitation that embarrass the school. As an academic institution, it’s imperative for USC and its faculty to uphold its mission statement and core values!

After all, if USC’s employees didn’t accept bribes, the school would have an extremely high, reputable character. The parents’ actions don’t have value or an effect unless their bribes are accepted. However, because USC has not stayed true to its core values, the school has been the center of many academic controversies, revealing the corruption of the higher education system.

Although I am a student here, I find it hard to defend my university when my friends make comments such as University of Spoiled Children, University of Super Cheaters, or University of Scandals and Controversies because there’s some form of veracity in those names. The school needs to do something to prevent scandals and become the university its students and Los Angeles can always consistently be proud of.