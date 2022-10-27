The scariest thing this Halloween is the costume catastrophe

(Photo courtesy of Unsplash) Tap back into your childlike wonder and dress up in costumes that make you feel like you. There is a college costume crisis, and it’s time to reinvigorate the Halloween spirit by being unique, fully realized and, most importantly, fun!

While the days of excitedly talking about potential costumes and begging your parents for an impromptu trip to Spirit Halloween feel long gone, the essence and fun of Halloween can still live on. Just because throwing on some cat ears or a witch’s hat suffices at a party or event on a college campus, it removes the imaginative quality that felt so integral to Halloween during our youth. But I challenge you to tap back into that state of child-like amusement, excitement and wonder.

During adolescence, there is a distinct shift in how we are told approach Halloween that permeates into late-teen years as well as young adulthood. I’m talking about the statements that involve things along the lines of “Aren’t you a little old to be trick-or-treating?,” “Halloween is for little kids” or even “Dressing up is lame.”

The media has also played a significant role in skewing our perceptions of Halloween as we get older. Fun, spooky and whimsical has been replaced with sexy, scandalous and simple. Think “Mean Girls” (2004) and the infamous quote: “In girl world, Halloween is the one day a year when a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything else about it.”

Now, I am by no means scolding the inevitable sexy costume shift that comes in college. After all, it is a staple. However, the minimalist costume agenda has plagued and clouded the pleasure that comes from the ability to become literally whatever or whoever you want to be for the night. When else do you get an opportunity like this? Halloween is the perfect time to transform and let your creativity and humor shine.

Novelist, memoirist and journalist for The New York Times Karen Karbo details how Halloween’s whimsy and oddity — even extortionist tendencies — should be embraced, not stifled. She writes that “Halloween should be a little weird and unnerving,” followed by an anecdote of when her 13-year-old daughter was a vampire IRS agent one year.

I couldn’t agree more. Make all the strange combinations you want, embrace your extremely niche interests or finally become the physical embodiment of your favorite character. Who cares that people may not know who or what you are? Take full advantage of the free reign that only Halloween permits!

Okay, so you’re reinvigorated with Halloween spirit. You’re ready to seize the weekend and relive the glory days of dressing up … where do you start?

Revamping childhood cartoons is my personal favorite genre of Halloween group costumes. They feel nostalgic, full-circle and are oftentimes easy to execute. Characters from “Codename: Kids Next Door” are great options (think of recreating the iconic poses on the logo!), so are Ed, Edd n Eddy as well as the Rugrats. Getting a group together dressed as your favorite “Total Drama Island” characters guarantee an amusing night, especially considering the show has been renewed for another season. Alvin and the Chipmunks, along with the Chipettes, could make really cute groups, and/or couples costumes as well.

Iconic moments in celebrity and popular culture are shoo-ins for funny, conversation-starting costumes. Dressing as the Malibu Barbie doll in honor of Trisha Paytas’ daughter would be legendary. Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s recreation of Grant Wood’s “American Gothic” painting for their show “The Simple Life” is also a great option — a pitchfork and toy chihuahua are absolutely necessary. Some other options include the Jersey Shore cast, Fergie singing the National Anthem, Wendy Williams as the Statue of Liberty, Kanye West and Taylor Swift and honestly, any Madonna or Lady Gaga moment.

Take a spin on classic costumes by specifying them. Don’t just be a pirate, be a pirate thief covered in thrifted jewelry. Black cat is out, the Cat in the Hat is in. Zombies are cool, but how about zombifying deceased celebrities like Marilyn Monroe or Michael Jackson? Meticulous productions like runways, drag and theater are also great sources of inspiration for more avant garde, eccentric costumes.

Whatever you end up being, the most important thing is to feel comfortable. It should be common sense by now to avoid costumes that incite hate, are culturally appropriative or are intentionally insensitive. I’m not going to waste my breath on what constitutes a problematic costume, but if you need a reminder, BuzzFeed staff writer Simrin Singh has it covered. Try to keep in mind that Halloween is for everyone.

While society has placed an age-limit on trick-or-treating, that doesn’t mean we are limited to looking hot and going to a party. Have fun and be creative! Maybe try and heal your inner child by setting up your own trick-or-treating extravaganza by going to your friends’ place. Who are they to judge?

Halloween isn’t just the “one day a year where a girl can dress like a total slut,” nor is it about the candy — it’s the one day where we can all just be kids again.