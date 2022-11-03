Women’s Soccer prepares for biggest test of the season

Women’s soccer have only lost one match during the regular season so far, a narrow one-nil loss at home against the Arizona Wildcats, and boast a 7-1-2 Pac-12 record. (Venkatesh Vayachal | Daily Trojan).



After a hard-fought regular season of soccer, USC will face its biggest challenge yet and a litmus test for their potential NCAA tournament run in their matchup against the No. 1 UCLA Bruins — a team that has been ranked number one in the United Soccer Coaches Poll for nine consecutive weeks — on Friday.

The No. 14 Trojans swept the state of Washington last weekend, beating the Huskies 2-1 on Thursday and the Cougars 3-2 on Sunday. Against the Huskies, the Trojans opened the scoring early, but Washington equalized the match in the 43rd minute. Senior midfielder Croix Bethune’s eighth goal of the season broke the deadlock five minutes later and won USC its 10th game. Playing Washington State in a matinee thriller, the Trojans made a comeback from down 2-1 after junior forward Angeles Escobar’s 53rd minute equalizer and sophomore forward Simone Jackson’s 64th minute winner.

First-year Head Coach Jane Alukonis was proud of her team’s effort and ability to win both tightly contested games.

“We faced some adversity on Thursday and just overall on the weekend with how physical the other teams played,” Alukonis said. “I’ve been proud of the way the players have played. I think overall just the ability to keep the ball, fight through tough moments and find a way to win was just awesome.”

Alukonis is no stranger to UCLA; she previously served as an assistant coach at the university before coming over as head coach of the Trojans. She detailed her excitement ahead of the match.

“[It’s] always a massive rivalry,” Alukonis said, “Obviously last year, it came down to the Pac-12 title. I think a win against them would position us really well in the tournament, but also just a testament to the team we are and the work we’ve put in this season.”

As for any advantages Alukonis can bring the Trojans as an ex-Bruin, she dismisses that notion and describes UCLA as a well-rounded team.

“I think everyone across the Pac[-12] is fairly familiar with opponents,” Alukonis said. “Obviously, working with a lot of the players that are playing now, you know them well, but soccer is a funny game and you never know what each player is going to do each day.”

“Reilyn [Turner]’s had a really good year, Sunshine [Fontes]’s done really well, LB [Lauren Brzykcy]’s a great shot stopper and I think overall they’re just solid in each position.”

According to Alukonis, to cap the regular season off with a win, the team needs to stay grounded and play the way they’ve been doing so all year.

“Sometimes we just get tested by other teams or face tough, physical, direct opponents,” Alukonis said. “I think we’ve just got to stay strong mentally, and in how we play as well, stick to our game plans and make sure each day we’re doing our best in practice, but also taking care of our bodies.”

In Alukonis’s first year as USC’s head coach, the team started off slowly with a loss to Purdue University, but quickly rebounded and now sit third in the Pac-12 with 23 points. Though a win against UCLA will not win them the regular season championship, a win could prevent rivals UCLA from winning it themselves. And when it comes to her first year in charge post her UCLA tenure, Alukonis described the season as rewarding, yet challenging.

“It’s been awesome,” Alukonis said, “I know it’ll continue to be awesome. I’m just really proud of the players and what they bring every day. Challenging, I would say, the pressure of being a head coach at times, but I’ve been really proud of how the players have played, what we’ve displayed on the pitch and generally proud of the results.”

USC will take on UCLA Friday at 2:00 p.m. at home at McAlister Field in a match that can determine the Pac-12.