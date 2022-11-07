USC upsets No. 1 UCLA on Trojan turf

Women’s soccer achieved their first win over UCLA since 2015 and first home victory since 2012 en route to ending the seven-game winless run against the Bruins. (Brittany Shaw | Daily Trojan)

On the final day of Pac-12 regular season play, USC women’s soccer spoiled UCLA’s hopes of winning the conference title with a hard-fought 2-0 victory.

Two first half goals from set pieces made the difference for the Trojans, whose strong defensive performance sealed the win.

UCLA entered the match as the No. 1 team in the nation on the Coaches Poll, with an in-conference record of 9-1-0. USC sat at No. 14, with a 7-1-2 conference record. Both Stanford and UCLA had a 4-point advantage over USC in the Pac-12 table prior to the game, so USC was incapable of winning the conference title, but felt motivated to ensure UCLA did not celebrate on the Trojans’ home turf, Head Coach Jane Alukonis said.

“I still wish we were competing for the Pac[-12], but… we said there was no way we were going to let them celebrate on our field,” she said.

UCLA started the match with intensity, registering the game’s first shot on goal in the 4th minute. The Bruins’ best spell of possession came in the opening 10 minutes, hitting a flurry of shots at graduate goalkeeper Anna Smith’s net before the Trojans had an opportunity to string together a real attack.

After the 10th minute, though, the Bruins didn’t have much success in USC’s half. The Trojans consolidated possession and were able to consistently pressure the Bruins. USC won their first corner kick in the 14th minute, which sophomore midfielder Helena Sampaio delivered into a dangerous area with her usual aplomb. The ball bounced around in the middle of the box until redshirt senior defender Kaylin Martin got a foot to it, striking the back of the net. The goal was Martin’s first of the season.

UCLA tried to up their tempo and intensity after falling behind, but the goal appeared to instill USC with even more confidence, creating more quality shots. Senior forward Hannah White had a shot with her right foot, closely followed by sophomore forward Simone Jackson’s first shot of goal of the match.

The Trojans were using the wings effectively during their build-up play, particularly on the right side. Senior defender Nicole Payne displayed strong chemistry with the midfield and sophomore forward Kayla Colbert, helping to advance the ball upfield with efficiency.

Just before the 30-minute mark, the ball deflected off UCLA midfielder MacKenzee Vance’s arm inside the box. The referee whistled for a penalty, which junior defender Zoe Burns took. She strode forward to shoot and placed the ball in the top left corner.

“I love PKs,” Burns said post-match. “PKs are my bread and butter, they always have been. I love them, so it’s not a big deal… as the kicker you should make it, so honestly it’s not as much pressure as you think it is.”

USC led by two goals going into the half, having outshot UCLA eight to seven.

UCLA chased the game in the final 45 minutes to no avail. Again, the Bruins tried to up the intensity from kickoff, attempting to unnerve the Trojans with their physicality, but the Trojans’ composure didn’t waver.

USC almost took a 3 goal lead when the ball deflected off UCLA goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy’s chest from a corner kick scuffle, which sophomore defender Brooklyn Courtnall followed up, striking the ball right back into Brzykcy’s grasp from close range.

Mid-way through the second half, UCLA switched from a back four system to a back three, pushing an extra player into midfield to secure possession and create opportunities. USC responded to the change by sitting slightly deeper and bringing White into the midfield, leaving Jackson as the lone forward.

UCLA largely dominated possession for the remainder of the match, but struggled to convert that time on the ball into quality chances. Burns, Sampaio and sophomore midfielder Aaliyah Farmer scuttled around the midfield, harrying UCLA’s midfielders and leading them into poor decisions. Every so often, a USC player would win the ball and immediately break forward, trying to find Jackson with a through ball. Jackson continued to worry the Bruins’ defenders, posting four shots in the second half.

Even as UCLA pushed forward desperately for a goal, Courtnall, Martin and the rest of USC’s defense allowed barely any penetration. UCLA’s final shot came in the 81st minute. Smith didn’t have to make a save after that moment.

When the clock read 90:00, the final whistle blew and USC’s celebrations began. No matter the result of the Stanford vs. Cal game later in the day, UCLA had lost the Pac-12 title, denied by their rival’s elite defensive performance. UCLA’s leading scorer Sunshine Fontes was limited to just two shots. Prior to this match, USC had not defeated UCLA since 2015.

After the handshake, the Trojans emptied the Gatorade bucket down Alukonis’s back.

“We wanted to come in and just go toe-to-toe, head-to-head,” Alukonis said after that match. “We knew whichever team kept [the ball] more was probably going to create more chances and dominate…[I’m] super proud of the group, because often UCLA can get into big shape. We won the ball back quickly whenever we lost it before they could get into that shape and dominate.”

Alukonis was impressed by the effort across the whole pitch.

“They say soccer’s 11 one-versus-ones,” she said. “I think we won them.”

The win over UCLA will help the Trojans on Nov. 7, when the NCAA will announce the seedings for the Women’s College Cup. USC has beaten all four ranked opponents they have played.

When asked whether or not senior midfielder Croix Bethune would return for the postseason, Alukonis did not offer clarity, but said that sophomore midfielder Simi Awujo will play.

USC’s goal for the postseason?

“Stay consistent and stay true to who we are,” Alukonis said.

USC will play their first round match on either Nov. 11, 12, or 13.