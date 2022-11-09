Special teams struggle over the season

Football boast an 8-1 record since head coach’s Lincoln Riley’s hiring, compared to USC’s overall 4-8 record last year under multiple coaches, despite defensive struggles. (Louis Chen | Daily Trojan).



USC committed a season-high 12 penalties for a total of 93 yards in their 43-42 loss to Utah, but there was one in particular that seemed to shut the door on the Trojans’ chances to squeak out a victory.

Utah had just taken the lead for the first time in the game with just 48 seconds remaining and suddenly an undefeated start and whispers of playoff potential seemed doomed to vanish into thin air. However, freshman running back Raleek Brown returned Utah’s kickoff down the middle of the field, swerving around defenders until he finally was tackled just a few yards shy of the 50- yard -line.

For a moment, the clouds above Salt Lake City separated and a ray of hope shone down on the USC sideline. Brown got up from the ground and clapped his hands together. With redshirt freshman kicker Denis Lynch having hit a 45-yard field goal earlier in the season against Stanford, sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams and the USC offense would have to gain around 18 yards to set Lynch up for what would be a game-winning field goal.

Lynch never got the chance. A holding penalty negated Brown’s big return and instead the Trojans started on their own 20-yard line — with a false start penalty on the following play pushing USC back yet another 5 yards.

Williams and the Trojan offense, backed up near their own end zone, weren’t able to pick up the yardage necessary, and as the clock struck triple zeros, the diehard Utah fan base rushed the field to celebrate the victory.

“You’re going to have some nights where the calls don’t go your way, and they certainly did not tonight,” said Head Coach Lincoln Riley. “I’m not going to be the guy out there saying we lost the game from the officiating because we didn’t.”

Against UC Berkeley on Saturday, USC special teams once again put pressure on the Trojans at times. After going down 7-0 early in the game to California, the Trojans quickly found the end zone thanks to a 1-yard Williams touchdown run. As Lynch lined up to kick the extra point, an area of special teams where the freshman has been automatic all year, chaos ensued.

Redshirt senior long snapper Jac Casasante’s snap flew over the head of redshirt junior punter Will Rose, who was set to hold the snap for Lynch’s kick. Rose immediately began sprinting towards the retreating football and dove on it unsuccessfully. A California defender picked it up and headed towards the opposite end zone where a rare two points awaited the Bears.

Lynch caught up to the ballhandler and tackled him, but as the Bears fell back, he pitched the football behind him to a teammate, who took off for another few yards before finally being tackled.

“We had a tough snap, and Jac’s been money for us all year,” Riley said. “Those are going to happen … and honestly, our guys did a hell of a job getting them on the ground, even after the lateral.”

Later in the game, the Bears recovered a surprise onside kick after scoring a touchdown, proceeding to score again and bring the game within one touchdown — with redshirt senior defensive lineman Nick Figueroa blocking California’s extra point attempt to protect the Trojans from being up just 6 points.

“You had some monster plays right? The Figueroa block, I mean how important was that in the game?” Riley said. “It looked like, to me, on the [onside kick] that we were in place, we just didn’t field the ball on the onside kick.”

Special teams clearly have an impact on the game. While there is an ongoing debate amongst football coaches and analysts on just how important the oft-forgotten third side of the ball is, special teams made a difference in both the Utah and California games.

Before the California game, USC ranked No. 87 in the nation in kick return defense. They have been flagged seven times on special teams, costing a total of 73 yards. The Trojans have struggled on both punt returns and punt return defense.

Because of this, it is notable that USC does not have a special teams coach among the 29 coaches on staff. The team’s Senior Special Team Analyst Ryan Dougherty is on staff but is unable to communicate with USC’s special team players during games.

With only 11 on-field coaches allowed during games, Riley does not want to sacrifice a spot for special teams.

“I don’t believe in a singular special teams coordinator,” Riley said in an interview with WeAreSC. “Not with the current limits on staff.”

With several USC coaches having experience as special teams coordinators in the past, Riley feels it unnecessary to let their current staff’s wisdom go to waste.

“As we put together the staff, it was with that plan in mind,” Riley said.

With just three games remaining in what has been a complete turnaround season compared to the Trojans’ 4-8 finish last year, USC has two tough opponents remaining. Notre Dame, who just upset No. 4 Clemson University , and UCLA, who dismantled Utah earlier in the season, will be essential victories for USC’s chances at a Pac-12 Championship or College Football Playoff berth.

Williams and USC’s high-flying offense and their struggling defense might make the most impact throughout the games, but a spotty special team could be the nail in the coffin if things go wrong for the Trojans.

USC will face Colorado Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.