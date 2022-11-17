Talkin’ Troy S9E4: RIVALRY WEEK: Get ready for the clash between USC and UCLA football

Jabs in the media, Knights and Helenes on guard and two teams clawing for football glory. This is rivalry week. Join Chris Bibona, Kyle Frankel and sports editor Patrick Warren as they discuss everything you need to know ahead of the 90th edition of the “Crosstown Showdown.” Key narratives, star players and unbelievable antics are just the beginning in what could very well be an instant classic between the Trojans and the Bruins.

Music by QubeSounds via Pixabay.