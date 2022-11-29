Student DJs propel Black culture and community

(Lauren Schatzman | Daily Trojan)

You can have the venue, the lights, the refreshments and the people, but a party is nothing without the music. DJs breathe life into parties, mixing the latest, freshest beats that uplift the dance floor, get bodies moving and create a vibe to last a lifetime — or at least one night. More than that, though, DJs highlight the beauty of culture and community with music.

On campus and in the city of Los Angeles, some USC students double as DJs, making their names known with sets that you wouldn’t hear at the average frat row function. Playing genres like Afrobeats, Brazilian funk, reggaeton and amapiano, three Black student DJs told us more about how they’ve been navigating the world of disc jockeying while honoring their cultural backgrounds.

A little over a year ago, DJing was a completely new endeavor to Anya Ball, a sophomore majoring in media arts and practice. But it quickly became an ambition that has taken her from coast to coast.

“When I first started I did a lot of unofficial — we could call them underground — parties,” Ball said. “And then as I progressed, I spent the summer in New York DJing a couple of club, and then I came back here and now I only do whatever I get invited to or birthday parties or clubs that need me to DJ.”

Ball’s sets mostly include house, Brazilian funk and Afrobeat music. Over the last year, she has focused on perfecting her techniques with regular freestyle practice, listening to an extensive amount of music for inspiration and picking her next favorite songs to piece sets together “like a puzzle”.

“I had wanted to try something completely new that I’d never done before,” she said. “I’m self-taught, I kind of learned by experimenting and practicing, and then things just took off from there.”

For as much as DJing impacts those around her, it has also changed Ball’s perspective on how to experience music, helped her explore her biracial identity as someone both Black and white and opened many doors she didn’t realize were possible. Her goal is now to become a resident DJ at a venue.

“I did listen to a little bit of house, but it was kind of just the experiences I had in college, traveling and listening to other DJs that kind of put my tastes together,” she said. “I have become very passionate about it and would like to make it a full career, make it my entire life if I could.”

Ball has also teamed up with Effa Fouda, a sophomore majoring in business, for gigs in L.A. and on campus — including the 2022 Gear Fest, a USC concert hosted by USC’s BSA and its member organization Creative Experience. The duo opened for headliner musicians IDK and D. Smoke.

The African music Fouda grew up listening to has influenced his style and technique from the start. When he DJs, he hopes to share the Afrobeats genre with his audience and inspire them to discover music from different cultures.

“I’ve always been someone that’s been interested in music and the history of music. And I think that music is really something that brings different people together,” he said. “Hopefully when I’m DJing, I hope you discover new music that you like.”

Fouda shares this love for spreading African culture through music with Pammie Emefiele, a sophomore majoring in electrical and computer engineering. Emefiele is looking to make his mark in the DJ scene with a vast range of genres, namely amapiano and Afrobeats. He also weaves in tunes from France and the United Kingdom.

Emefiele’s set is largely inspired by his Nigerian pride, but his traipse into DJing is motivated by his very simple desire to allow people to have fun. Emefiele wants to be the person that creates a party’s perfect but delicate atmosphere, and DJing’s creative elements — mixing and experimenting — allow him to do just that.

“I think what kind of inspired me to start DJing was the fact that I was going to a lot of parties [and] heard the same type of music, and DJs that weren’t really taking their craft seriously. It was just people that would just play music, fading in [and] fading out,” he said.

The attention to diversity of these students’ DJ sets hasn’t gone unnoticed by students.

Amuche Okeke, a sophomore majoring in pharmacology and drug development and the co-executive director of the Pan African Student Association (PASA) recalled Emefiele’s impact as a DJ. During a bonfire hosted between PASA and the East African Student Association, Okeke, who is Nigerian-American, appreciated the inclusion of Afrobeats, Black American music, and music from various East African countries.

“So when Pammie did play [East African songs], a lot of the East African students were like ‘Whoa, no way. Are you serious?’ and they got super hyped and fun. It’s important to have people like that on campus who will cater to your culture,” Okeke said.“I feel like people were really excited and really happy. They were satisfied with the music that was played because they don’t get a taste of that everywhere or really anywhere on campus.”

It’s positive feedback like Okeke’s that motivates student DJs such as Emefiele, who are often doing this work without any economic gain. In fact, Emefiele still holds on to a moment during his first gig when a professional DJ told him he had great potential.

“To see that so many people are interested and anticipating seeing me DJ is what empowers me to keep DJing and to keep working on my craft,” he said.

Okeke says that DJs such as Ball, Fouda and Emefiele are not only getting the word out about Afrobeats as a genre, but strengthening a push for more Afrocentric nightlife events at USC. Emefiele’s gig at the beach was just one event of the many that Okeke thinks will be organized more often. She weighs this prediction on the diversity of USC’s Black student community, and Afrobeats’ rise in popularity among students of different racial backgrounds.

“A simple event like hosting a beach day and making sure people’s music from their culture was played — it’s just a simple thing,” Okeke said. “And people really were receptive towards this. I actually do think that we’re moving towards having a lot more events like that and other orgs are also following suit.”

Recognizing this, Fouda takes charge of planning events as well. With his parties, he wants to showcase not just his skill as a DJ and event planner, but also create opportunities for fellow DJs in the USC community.

“[Planning] basically entails finding DJs that I think people would like and then bringing people together in event spaces [and] venues. Sometimes selling tickets, sometimes it can be free,” Fouda said. “So I guess for the future, [I am] trying to establish myself more in that scene and create a space for DJs to show off their talents as well as allow people to have a good time.”

For each of these DJs, taking on larger-scale events and eventually tours and festivals is the ultimate goal. But for now, they will be sharpening their next big set, lining up gigs and making their mark in the L.A. music scene. Be on the lookout for their sets on campus and around the city because they’ll be making sure they have you on the dance floor.

“I love interacting with the crowd. So my biggest message would be ‘If you’re coming to one of my sets, you better be prepared to dance,” Emefiele said. “I don’t like wall huggers… I want everybody to be interacting, everybody to be dancing, everybody to be having a good time. That’s my biggest message every time I try to DJ.”