Scott Rabenold appointed senior vice president for university advancement

Rabenold, heretofore the vice president for development at The University of Texas at Austin, will join USC in February 2023. (Photo courtesy of Scott Rabenold via USC News)

Scott Rabenold will join USC in February 2023 as senior vice president for university advancement and alumni relations, President Carol Folt announced in a communitywide email Tuesday. Tracey Vranich has served in the interim role since April 2020, where she led a multi-year fundraising effort that acquired $7.16 billion for the University.

Rabenold spent the last six years at The University of Texas at Austin as the vice president for development, where he spearheaded a variety of large-scale fundraising efforts.

“At UT-Austin, Scott led a department of 450 development professionals and more than doubled the amount of annual giving in six years,” Folt wrote. “During his tenure, the university raised nearly $4 billion toward UT-Austin’s $6 billion ‘What Starts Here’ campaign to support the institution’s strategic plan.”

Rabenold’s experience in fundraising for higher education will play a key part in supporting Folt’s goal of furthering the University’s commitment to leading in the health and computing fields, outlined in her State of the University address in April. In the long run, the University is seeking to remain a frontrunner in academics and research around the globe.

Rabenold will work with leaders across USC to determine what alumni and supporters would like to see the University accomplish in the future.

“Scott has proven that philanthropic success is achieved by building high-performing teams and nurturing strong, collaborative relationships with leaders across campus,” Folt wrote.

USC’s strengths in a variety of areas, ranging from research to arts and athletics, drew Rabenold to the University. His role will be an impactful one in increasing funding to support these pursuits — such as scholarships, research centers and campus spaces.

“I know Scott will be a champion for our students, faculty, staff, research, and health care teams,” Folt wrote. “He will be integral to advancing USC’s vision and aspirations, reporting to me and serving on the senior leadership team.”