Security guard fatally shot outside Lorenzo apartments

The shooting occurred outside the Lorenzo apartments, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Vincent Leo | Daily Trojan)

A security guard was fatally shot early Wednesday morning at the off-campus Lorenzo apartments, a housing complex for USC students.

Details were scarce as of Wednesday night. The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. outside of the building, near the corner of West 23rd and Flower streets, KTLA reported. Police said the guard was shot after confronting a man who may have been trespassing. The victim, so far unidentified but believed to be a man in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene.

“The individual was just trying to work, just trying to do his job, and was just trying to keep this building safe when this incident occurred,” said Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Ryan Rabbett in an interview with Fox 11.

According to an LAPD press release, officers detained a person of interest for questioning after being alerted to a possible suspect who was sleeping in a parking lot near the lobby of the Lorenzo apartments. After reviewing video footage, LAPD arrested the suspect — identified as 31-year-old Alexander Crawford. LAPD determined that Crawford was in possession of a handgun that matched the caliber used in the murder. Crawford’s physical appearance and clothing also closely matched the suspect’s description.

L.A. homicides reached 397 in 2021 — the most since 2006 — according to the LAPD, up from 355 in 2020 and 258 in 2019.

The Central Bureau Homicide is set to continue the investigation and present the case to the L.A. District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.

The LAPD urges anyone with relevant information to report it by calling 213-486-8700.

This story was updated at 9:55 a.m. on Dec. 29 to add details surrounding Crawford’s arrest.