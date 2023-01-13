Trojans to take on Utes in Pac-12 clash

Boogie Ellis is having a career year so far for USC, posting career-highs in points, steals, blocks and field goal percentage. (Tomoki Chien | Daily Trojan)



The USC men’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking 60-58 loss to the crosstown rival UCLA Bruins last Thursday, but the Trojans redeemed themselves on Thursday with a 68-61 win against the Colorado Buffaloes. USC will look to stay in the win column Saturday night against the Utah Utes.

Head Coach Andy Enfield said how the team’s long week of practice has helped with improving its game on both sides of the floor.

“It allowed us to improve on the offensive end, work on some of the things that we didn’t do so well against UCLA … It also gives us time to go over our defense,” Enfield said in an interview with the Daily Trojan.

The Trojans were down big against UCLA, with the largest deficit being 18 points. With bench contribution from sophomore guard Reese Dixon-Waters shooting a perfect 7-for-7 from the field with 16 points. Though the Trojans took the lead with less than a minute to go. They eventually fell from a game-winning three from UCLA junior guard Jaylen Clark.

“Our guys came out and really competed and had a chance to win the game and play outstanding defense the entire second half with toughness,” Enfield said. “It was nice to see [Dixon-Waters] be aggressive and make the right decisions and make some shots against UCLA.”

The Utah Utes are 12-5 on the season with an impressive 5-1 conference record, good for 2nd in the Pac-12. Their 7 foot senior center, Branden Carlson, has been a major force on the offensive end and protecting the rim, leading the team in points, rebounds and assists, averaging 15.7 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game and 2.2 blocks per game.

The Trojans have won five of the last seven matchups against the Utes. To prepare for this Thursday’s, game senior guard Boogie Ellis stressed just locking in on the game plan.

On the defensive end, USC has been one of the top teams in the country, holding opponents to 38% from the field, good for 13th in the country. Ellis credits this success to being active on the floor.

“Flying around, staying in the gaps, communicating and having pride in stopping our defenders,” said Ellis in an interview with the Daily Trojan.

USC played at the Galen Center Thursday for the first time since their 74-71 victory against Auburn Dec. 18. The Trojans haven’t started their conference schedule with four games on the road since 1967. Playing in front of Trojan fans seems key for their success, as they are 8-1 in home games this year.

“It feels good, honestly, Ellis said. I really didn’t notice it though because I like playing road games but I’m glad to be back at home.”

Ellis is leading the Trojans this season in points, averaging a career-high 15.7 points per game and a career-high in steals of 1.5. Last season, USC swept the season series against Utah, beating the Utes 79-67 on the road and 93-73 at home. Ellis shot a combined 11-for-21 from the field while scoring 37 points in both those games.

Ellis loves the scrappiness and how they’re never out of a game because of their toughness.

“Our grit, we never give up no matter what, said Ellis.” We stay together taking everything into consideration. No matter what, if we’re down, we’ll have a chance to win the game.”

USC looks to keep its winning ways going against Utah Saturday at the Galen Center at 7:30 p.m.