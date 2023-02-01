The ultimate streaming guide for the month of love

(Sanya Verma | Daily Trojan)

As February approaches and we all gear up for an onslaught of consumerist romance over the next 28 days, here’s everything worth looking out for on your favorite streaming services. From charming rom-coms to neo-noir psychological thrillers, there’s no shortage of movies and TV shows to sit back and relax with this upcoming month.

Disney+

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — Feb. 1

For anybody who didn’t manage to catch this phenomenon of a sequel in theaters, this is a lovely watch for hardcore MCU fans and Marvel-averse moviegoers alike. It’s a somber watch, with a painful void in the center where Chadwick Boseman would have been. Shuri, played by a commanding Letitia Wright, leads this uncharacteristically sincere superhero movie, with powerful performances from Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta and “I May Destroy You’s” Michaela Coel. If you’re looking for a healthy dose of action and a fitting tribute to Boseman, this is worth putting on for a night in.

HBO Max

“Empire of Light” — Feb. 7

This gorgeous film has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Cinematography, and rightly so. Set in a little seaside town in Britain in the ‘80s, Sam Mendes directs the extraordinary Olivia Colman who plays Hilary, a troubled movie theater manager. Films about films are huge right now — from Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” to Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon.” The meta magic of movies is perfectly bottled in “Empire of Light,” making it one of the most immersive stories to be brought to our homes from the big screen.

Amazon Prime

“Somebody I Used to Know” — Feb. 10

Coming out in time for Valentine’s Day, this rom-com directed by Dave Franco stars “Community’s” Alison Brie as a tightly-wound television producer who reconnects with her hometown and first love Sean, played by Jay Ellis. From the trailer, it seems reminiscent of ‘90s rom-coms with Cassidy, Sean’s fiancé, turning this into a classic love triangle. Although unsurprisingly, given Franco’s usual style of storytelling, the official term in the logline is “unconventional” which could be great news for fans of less-defined happy endings in romantic comedies, like that of “My Best Friend’s Wedding.”

Apple TV+

“Sharper” — Feb. 17

Apple TV+ rarely disappoints with its high quality content that places an emphasis on distinctive storytelling and from the looks of it, A24’s “Sharper’’ is no different. With a star-studded cast featuring Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith and John Lithgow, this new thriller is bound to be a rollercoaster of excellent acting and edge-of-your-seat drama. In this, Stan plays Max, a troubled young man who decides to rob his mother’s (Moore) billionaire boyfriend. The trailer is set to Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” a clever choice that gives this film an edge and reaffirms that nobody is who they seem to be.

Netflix

“You” — Season 4 Part 1 — Feb. 9

Another thriller on the list. “You” returns with the ever-creepy Joseph “Joe” Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, ready for another round of stalking and sociopathic violence. This season is set in London after Joe was last infatuated with Marienne in Paris, declaring her to be his one “true” love. Fans of this show have come to expect a certain panache and charm from its delusional protagonist, and hopefully this season doesn’t disappoint. One hope for this season of “You”, however, is definitely that it doesn’t try to continue on a morality arc and sanitize Joe of his crimes, especially considering that below the shock-value drama and attractive “love” interests is a deeply violent core, making for a grim but thrilling watch.

“Your Place or Mine” — Feb. 10

From the iconic Elle Woods played by Reese Witherspoon to Ashton Kutcher’s pretty-boy Michael Kelso in “That ‘70s Show,’ Netflix’s newest rom-com is perfect nostalgia fodder for anyone who rues the death of the classic rom-com. It follows a pair of middle-aged best friends — Witherspoon and Kutcher — as they swap houses and attempt to navigate the ups and downs of aging combined with their 20-year-old will-they-won’t-they romance (spoiler: they will). The cast’s chemistry looks promising, with a special shoutout to Wesley Kimmel, who plays Witherspoon’s son and his trait, like any good rom-com child, of asking piercing and insightful questions to further the central relationship. An ideal rom-com is steeped in joyful escapism, and this movie certainly seems like it will provide.

“Outer Banks” — Season 3 — Feb. 23

Finally, towards the end of February, comes a new season of “Outer Banks” with even more surprises than the last in store for the audience. Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Rudy Pankow are all slated to return after their suspenseful treasure hunt in previous seasons. This season is set to be much of the same, with exciting twists and turns and a group of high school teenagers played by a cast in their late-20s.

So, whether you pick up any of these titles, old re-watches or are continuing with the weekly released “Poker Face” on Peacock or “The Last of Us” on HBO Max, do remember to turn on a great watch to distract from semester stress.