There is more to Kamala Harris than her memes

(Ariella Rizal | Daily Trojan)

Like Vice President Kamala Harris, I love having a good laugh. As Fergie said, “A little party never killed nobody.” Right? And speaking of laughs, if you are anything like the social-media-loving college student, I am sure you have seen the constant memes circling Twitter and Instagram about Vice President Harris. From her endless laugh to her silky straight hair, it seems our Vice President has her head in the clouds. Or does she? Upon further inspection, it appears Vice President Harris is just one of the many Black women in power who are subject to harmful societal norms.

Vice President Harris is not only the first woman to hold her title but the first woman of color. There’s a particular sort of pressure that comes from being a Black woman in power, and with Vice President Harris having broken a glass ceiling, she has been subject to numerous racist and sexist attacks — including Donald Trump’s purposeful mispronunciation of her name and degrading Vice President Harris to a “monster” who is “unlikeable.”

Unfortunately, this sort of thinking spans beyond Vice President Harris and stains society as a whole. The “Angry Black Woman” stereotype has been around for as long as I can remember.

Dr. Trimiko Melancon, an associate professor of English and Africana Studies at Rhodes College, states, “You see this one as being more of a modern sort of stereotype that really mythologizes black women as hostile, aggressive.”

Examples of this stereotype can be seen in the comments thrown at Serena Williams, Michelle Obama and Jemele Hill. While Black women make up 7% of the United States workforce, there are few in positions of power like that of Vice President Harris. In fact, as of 2021, only two Black female CEOs were listed in the Fortune 500. Harmful caricatures, such as the angry Black woman stereotype, affect Black women in and out of the workplace, and we all must recognize this.

Black women are perceived as anywhere from sassy to disrespectful via “an attitude,” which leads to Black women being held to a higher behavioral standard than most, starting from a very young age. When viewed through the angry Black woman stereotype, anger is demonized and looked down upon. White men’s anger is a symbol of masculinity and strength. White women’s anger is perceived as a push for action, yet Black women’s anger leaves them socially and professionally disadvantaged. Aleks Ellis, Chair of Organizational Behavior at the University of Arizona says, “People were more likely to perceive an angry Black woman as a worse performer and less capable leader.”

Stemming beyond anger is the subject of hair. From box braids to a natural ‘fro, hair in Black culture is a symbol of identity, personal expression and freedom. Yet, hair has been a particularly controversial subject in the professional world for several years. After expressing her concern that her natural hair might be used as a distraction or politicized, former First Lady, Michelle Obama put it best, “Let me keep my hair straight. Let’s get healthcare passed.”

Natural hair has been deemed as anything from unprofessional to downright distracting. Take Andrew Johnson, a Black high school student in New Jersey who was forced to cut off his locs before competing in a wrestling match. Or Marissa Martino, a high school student in Oregon, who was forced to cut the beads off her braids to get the chance to play in her volleyball game. A study conducted by Dove found that Black women are 3.5% more likely to be perceived as “unprofessional” because of their hair, and 66% of Black children in majority-white schools have faced race-based hair discrimination.

I’m sure you’ve read this and will stick to the notion that the constant memes and jokes about Vice President Harris are hilarious. And this isn’t to say that they aren’t; I still giggle whenever I hear, “The wheels on the bus go ’round and ’round.” However, with statistics like these, it’s no wonder Vice President Harris maintains a specific look and attitude. So, next time you’re cackling at the latest silk press meme, ask yourself: what would you do in her position?