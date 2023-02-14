Take Miley’s advice and buy yourself flowers

It’s always important to prioritize self care, even if society tells us care should come from others. Take yourself on a date, buy yourself a gift, take yourself out and take time to appreciate you. (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

I recently decided to take a page out of Miley Cyrus’ book and bought myself flowers and spent a little time enjoying my own company. Miley Cyrus’ new song “Flowers” has become my own personal anthem in the last few weeks since its Jan. 12 release.

My experience of being hurt by people the other day was just a reality check that we, unfortunately, can’t control others’ actions or how they treat us. People can make us feel like we’re on top of the world. They can make us feel seen, heard and loved. But they can also tear us down and beat us up with words, sometimes, until we question our own worth. But we can control is ourselves, our reactions and how much we show up for ourselves.

With it being Valentine’s Day — a day associated with celebrating romantic love, let’s remember to give ourselves a little love. The message Cyrus encapsulates so well in her song is a spirit of unwavering self-assurance. If you listen closely to the lyrics, you can tell her song is not about never being hurt or disappointed by people, but about picking yourself up after and knowing that you can dust yourself off and stand up stronger and taller than before. Miley is able to do this in her song not just because she loves herself — although that is a big part of it — but because she enjoys her own company.

Forget the rest of the world and choose to be your own best friend, your own partner in crime. Instead of looking at Valentine’s Day as something you cannot be a part of because you are single, you can instead choose to see it as an opportunity. It gives you a chance to celebrate yourself and embrace self-love. If you find yourself spending Valentine’s Day alone this year, don’t let it phase you. Just fill the day with all things you love, with all the activities that make you feel good. You can try something new, take yourself out on a dinner date or splurge on yourself by buying something nice.

In the end, it doesn’t matter how you decide to go about a solo Valentine’s Day, as long as you are filling it with the things that genuinely make you happy. Personally, I have found that the first step to enjoying my own company was getting out of my head and not worrying so much about what I did not have. Instead, I focused on what I did have — myself. Cyrus is standing on her own and it only makes us admire her more. Why can’t we do the same things with ourselves, and why can’t we give ourselves the same credit we give to those we look up to? I’m a cool person regardless of whether I’m alone or with someone else.

Until you realize your own self-worth, you’ll always be reliant on others to not only make you feel good, but to enjoy and experience life. Life doesn’t stop for us just because we don’t have the ideal people in it or because someone disappoints us. It keeps moving and can pass us by if we are not careful. We all have the capability to do the things we want to do with or without others joining us. However, it’s a lot easier when you take yourself out to do fun things and choose not to wait around for anyone.

As Cyrus sings, “[I could] talk to myself for hours.” It all starts with being kind enough to yourself, and not taking life so seriously that you can let loose. If you want to dance then do — you don’t need a partner! If you can’t take it from me, then take if from Cyrus when she sings, “I can take myself dancing.” She definitely would not wait on anyone to start living the life she wants.

So, if somebody in your life wants to buy you chocolates or flowers this Valentine’s Day, enjoy it! And if somebody doesn’t, that’s okay, too. Because, either way, you should still take yourself on a date. You should still take a moment to celebrate yourself and all the love you have to give yourself.