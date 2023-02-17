Live updates: USG presidential debate

(Tomoki Chien | Daily Trojan)

9:39 p.m. (Edited 10:06 p.m.) Candidates discussed their platforms for addressing overdoses on campus. “Drugs are going to be done, let’s make sure it’s as safe as possible,” said Jakatdar, who said she has friends who have found fentanyl in their drugs. She and Lu said it was important to maintain a relationship with UPIFC to mandate test strips and NARCAN at events. An earlier version of this update misattributed the quote to Singh.

9:39 p.m. Candidates elaborated on how they would address food insecurity on campus. Mariscal and Taw proposed EBT and CalFresh workshops. “USG is not viewed as the best partner” for initiatives on food insecurity, Feighery said, instead saying he and Ka will support existing student efforts. Gillath and Rodriguez pointed to the Trojans Give Back organization for donating unused meal swipes and dining dollars to unhoused people, which they said they had founded. Jakatdar and Lu called for more affordable halal and kosher options on campus.

9:20 p.m. Candidates expanded on their platforms for coronavirus safety on campus. Jakatdar and Lu want to keep masks available and expand hybrid options for classes. Ayala and Singh said they want to maintain daily emails containing case counts from the University, and expand Student Health programs on sexually-transmitted disease and flu testing. Feighery, who said he is immunocompromised, called for more accessibility, particularly in hybrid classes. “This pandemic is not over for everyone,” Feighery said.

9:07 p.m. Candidates stated their positions on addressing collisions between students, cars, scooters, bikes and skateboards. “Look both ways, people!” Gillath said, jokingly, before acknowledging that very few people pay attention to University directives about where to walk and bike. He and Rodriguez said they were not sure whether addressing collisions was “something we have the power to do,” instead calling on students to “exercise common sense.” Jakatdar and Lu said they want to see medical supply vending machines on campus to be used in case of collisions. “This is very personal to me: I was hit by a scooter this year,” Ayala said, proposing more bike lanes. Feighery and Ka were the only ticket to note that the ONE Safety Vision signs planted throughout Trousdale Parkway were removed today, saying students had appreciated them.

8:58 p.m. Moderators asked candidates about their positions on the transfer student community. “Spring admits and transfers are no less deserving of our welcome,” Feighery said. He and Ka said they will encourage RSOs to actively reach out to spring admits and transfer students. Mariscal and Taw proposed a club resource guide to help commuter students plan ahead in traveling to and from USC. Ayala and Singh, both spring admits, said they were concerned that housing is not guaranteed for transfer students.

8:53 p.m. The question: How will each ticket’s platform be implemented given budget restrictions? Feighery and Ka said their platform is of a tighter scope than that of other candidates and is therefore feasible. Mariscal and Taw said all of their campaign promises “can be done in one year.”

8:43 p.m. Candidates spoke on the history of racism, sexism and other forms of bigotry within USC. Feighery and Ka called for more diversity in USG leadership positions and collaboration across cultural organizations. Gillath and Rodriguez focused more on supporting the communities surrounding the University, calling for more restaurant crawls to promote local businesses.

8:30 p.m. Moderators asked candidates for their thoughts on fraternities’ disaffiliation from the University. Ayala and Singh, the latter being the current vice president of judicial affairs of the USC Panhellenic Council, said they want to work with the Panhellenic Council and the executive board of the University Park Interfraternity Council to create lines of communication and on joint initiatives. “If we ostracize and alienate members of fraternities or members of UPIFC, that is the exact thing we cannot do,” Ayala said. “They’re not going to want to compromise. They’re not going to want to work with Panhellenic, USG or the University.” Feighery and Ka referenced their open letter calling for campus action on sexual assaults published Wednesday night. “We are behind square one,” Feighery said.

8:16 p.m. Moderators asked candidates for their thoughts on the University’s response to international crises, such as the earthquake that rattled Turkey and Syria Feb. 6. The Instagram posts need to stop, Mariscal and Taw said. They called on USC to support those who cannot return home because of the crises. Feighery and Ka said they wanted to advocate for international students facing financial crises, specifically by helping them stay over the summer. Feighery pointed out that there are no international students in USG Senate. “We are behind our peer institutions in this,” Ka said.

8:16 p.m. Candidates spoke about their platforms on sustainability. Ayala and Singh proposed expanding the SCÜP shuttle to LAX, with new drop off and pick up spots, and a shuttle back to campus. “This is beyond funding; this is foundational,” the ticket said. “A lot of the projects USC is doing are projects already done by the Environmental Student Assembly.” Gillath and Rodriguez proposed installing a sustainability chair in USG.

8:12 p.m. The subject: the Department of Public Safety. Jakatdar and Lu said they wanted to examine current hiring and diversity, equity and inclusion protocols — including more accurate representation of the community that DPS has jurisdiction over in the hiring committee. Ayala and Singh proposed developing a program for licensed clinicians to accompany DPS dispatches. A Mental Health Assistance and Response Team already exists. Feighery and Ka want to centralize an accountability and reporting system to improve the Yellow Jacket program.

8:06 p.m. Moderators asked about candidates’ platforms on mental health. Gillath and Rodriguez proposed “Mental Health Mondays” with puppies and goat yoga. The Mariscal-Taw ticket responded and said puppies and yoga aren’t “a long-term solution,” and instead want to highlight existing resources and expand resources available in USC’s cultural centers. Jakatdar and Lu proposed developing a commuter mental health program and creating a physical space on campus dedicated to mental health with resources, food and nap pods. The ticket also wants to expand free therapy sessions for students.

7:55 p.m. The question: How will each ticket engage and honor Native American communities in Los Angeles? Feighery-Ka said they want to be more forthright with funding. “When we don’t provide the resources to the folks who know exactly what to do about their own community in the first place,” Feighery said, “we’re doing a bad job of supporting those students.” Gillath and Rodriguez said they will hire more Indigenous students, and also proposed implementing funding transparency. Jakatdar and Lu proposed increasing education for USC students on Native American issues. Mariscal and Taw listed every tribe in the area. “[Indigenous people] may be a small population on our campus, but they’re extremely mighty,” Mariscal said. “You should already know these organizations and these reservations and people that deserve to be heard.”

7:42 p.m. Annenberg Media co-executive editors Charlotte Phillipp and Nataly Joseph are asking questions. The first: How will each ticket ensure USC is making a positive impact on the South Central community? “USC has so many unique strengths as an educational institution that can be used [for a positive impact],” Feighery and Ka said. “[We will] provide help to RSOs doing good work in the community.” Gillath and Rodriguez said they want their “Trojan Partners” program to directly link RSOs and the community. “I’m a South Central native: I know about the hostility between the community and the University,” Rodriguez said. Jakatdar and Lu said they will encourage volunteering in the community. “We don’t want to assume that we’re the ones who know the solutions,” Jakatdar said. Mariscal and Taw wanted to encourage the USC community to “engage in conversations about gentrification and racism.” “USC is in the backyard of South Central, not the other way around,” Ayala and Singh said.