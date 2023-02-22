In photos: Reggae, hip-hop stars hit the stage at Cali Vibes


Jack Johnson strums a guitar.
Jack Johnson, Grammy-nominated artist and one of the festival’s headliners, performs for a packed crowd on Sunday night in this multiple exposure image. (Tomoki Chien | Daily Trojan)
Snoop Dogg holds a microphone and a cannabis joint while performing.
Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg puts on an electric show in Saturday’s headline performance. (Tomoki Chien | Daily Trojan)
Miles Doughty holds a mic out at the crows while motioning for them to sing.
Miles Doughty of Slightly Stoopid, a Cali Vibes mainstay, holds his mic out to the crowd. (Tomoki Chien | Daily Trojan)
Fans at the front of the stage's barricade sing.
Die-hard Slightly Stoopid fans sing along after making their way to the front of the crowd for the band’s Sunday night performance. (Tomoki Chien | Daily Trojan)
Black Hero is silhouetted by a large stage light.
Jamaican reggae artist Blvk H3ro brings his big stage presence to the Boomyard stage. (Tomoki Chien | Daily Trojan)
Fans dance on the lawn in front of the Boomyard stage.
Reggae fans watch Blvk H3ro’s set in the Boomyard on Saturday night. (Tomoki Chien | Daily Trojan)
Jared Watson looks back on stage.
Jared Watson of the Dirty Heads turns back toward the stage during the band’s booming Saturday performance. (Tomoki Chien | Daily Trojan)
Snoop Dogg smokes cannabis while pole dancers perform behind him.
Snoop Dogg’s set featured four pole dancers. Jack Johnson, who watched the performance, remarked the next night on stage that his 13-year-old daughter asked him what the poles were for as event staff set up the stage. (Tomoki Chien | Daily Trojan)
Tash Sultana plays on a keyboard.
In this multiple exposure image, Tash Sultana loops her keys, drums, guitar and bass to back her vocals on Sunday. (Tomoki Chien | Daily Trojan)
Stephen Marley sings while drumming.
Reggae scion Stephen Marley opens his Sunday set with a calming set of tracks in this multiple exposure image.  (Tomoki Chien | Daily Trojan)