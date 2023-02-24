Rejection is normal, so let’s deal with it 

(Arielle Rizal | Daily Trojan)

By Janette fu

Staff Writer

Applications for many of USC’s various student organizations have closed. Now, you’re faced with the possibility of being rejected by those to which you applied. If you get into your top choices, congratulations! But don’t stress if not. Rejection is normal and not the end of the world. Nonetheless, it might still be hard to accept the outcome if it doesn’t go your way, so here are tips and tricks for dealing with rejection and the stress that follows it:

Give yourself a break.

Rejection is not the end all be all, and it won’t make or break your future. Learn to give yourself a break and not be harsh on yourself. Remember that you are doing enough already, such as balancing different aspects of your life: school, work, social life, family, health, etc. Don’t let rejection cause you too much stress; You shouldn’t be caught up in USC’s hustle culture.

It’s not you, it’s them.

Getting rejected doesn’t mean you weren’t good enough. With so many great applicants, it’s impossible for organizations to accept everyone, especially when the acceptance rates are so low. At USC, there are clubs that are harder to get into than the college itself. According to the Daily Trojan’s past reports, USC student organization acceptance rates can be as low as 6%. When there is an influx of great applicants and the organization has such a low acceptance rate, it sometimes becomes almost like a lottery system. To sum it up, you’re not the problem; It’s them.

There are many paths to your goal.

Not getting into a prestigious organization is not going to stop you from achieving great things. There is so much you can do to reach your goals, and rejection is just redirection. Many jobs value experience over prestige, and not being accepted into a certain club or internship isn’t a life-changing factor in your future. There are so many clubs and internships that can offer a meaningful experience, so don’t be too stressed and don’t be afraid to try again — or to try something new.

Manage your stress.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help alleviate the anxiety that may come from rejection.

According to Healthline, regular physical activity can relieve symptoms of anxiety, depression and other common mental health conditions. Limit heavily processed foods and instead opt for nutrient-dense meals. Eating nutritious foods can help energize you and even make you physically and emotionally feel better. Lastly, and possibly most importantly, sleep more. Your body needs sleep, so don’t deprive yourself of it.

According to the Sleep Foundation, “for people with sleep deprivation, insomnia, sleep apnea, or other conditions that prevent getting adequate rest, short-term daytime cognitive impairment is common. Multiple studies have linked poor sleep with longer-term cognitive decline, including the development of dementia and Alzheimer’s dementia.”

Try to focus on other aspects of your life to forget the rejections and save yourself from the subsequent stress and anxiety. These decisions aren’t the end of the world. Have fun and stop worrying about the past. Instead, focus on your future and do activities that will empower you.