Daily Trojan wins big with 13 California College Media Association awards
The California College Media Association presented the Daily Trojan with 13 awards at its annual ceremony March 11, including six first-place and six third-place awards.
The full list of awards is as follows:
First — Best Photo Series: Tomoki Chien
First — Best Overall Newspaper Design: Daily Trojan Staff
First — Best Arts and Entertainment Story: Alexa Avila Montano, Anushree Sharma, Nicholas Dinh, Jason Lopez Lopez
First — Best Editorial Cartoon: Brisa Parra
First — Best Sports Story: Anthony Gharib, Iris Leung
First — Best Feature Story: Vani Sanganeria, Lauren Schatzman
Second — Best Infographic: Lauren Schatzman, Benjamin Papp, Anjali Patel
Third — Best Sports Photograph: Tomoki Chien
Third — Best Illustration: Trenyce Tong
Third — Best Newspaper Front Page Design: Christina Chkarboul, CJ Haddad, Jenna Peterson, Michael Castellanos
Third — Best Special Issue/Section: Christina Chkarboul, CJ Haddad, Jenna Peterson, Lauren Schatzman
Third — Best Vertical Short Video: Patrick Hannan
Third — Best Social Justice Coverage: Daily Trojan Staff