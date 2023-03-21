The politics surrounding East Palestine is polluting the country

(Arielle Rizal | Daily Trojan)

On Feb. 3, a freight train derailed near East Palestine, Ohio which included 50 cars carrying very toxic chemicals leading to a large fire. While public officials conducted an evacuation of the area and assured residents that it was safe for them to return to East Palestine, it was nothing more than a fallacy.

If the toxic chemicals weren’t enough to worry about, now toxic politics are entering the scene.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced on Twitter March 8 that testing of the crash site showed that “the material tested does not contain any harmful levels of dioxins,” a chemical known to cause cancer. However, experts from the United States Environmental Protection Agency found that soil samples show a much wider scale of contamination. Linda Birnbaum, a former head of the U.S. National Toxicology Program and EPA scientist shared with The Guardian that levels were “up to 14 times higher than dioxin soil limits in some states.”

Residents of East Palestine are concerned about their safety and the long-term effects these chemicals can have on their health. Their concerns for their health are not just pressing now, but even more so in the long term. The toxic chemicals have killed around 55,000 minnows and other wildlife. Children are sick and breaking out in rashes with doctors in the area stating that they are not qualified to tell patients whether their symptoms are chemical poisoning or just the flu.

This incident is an example of where the people must be put first. Instead, news sources are focusing on the fact that President Joe Biden hasn’t yet made an appearance in Ohio after the incident. Currently, President Biden is visiting Ukraine to show his solidarity with the country. This has sparked a lot of Republicans to make remarks about Biden being able to show support for a foreign country but failing to show up for the people of his own. This includes harsh criticism from Donald Trump who visited East Palestine Feb. 3. However, Democrats have rebounded this criticism by pointing out the fact that Trump railed back on safety regulations for railroads that prevent disasters like these. This back and forth between both sides is disregarding what should be the priority: the people of East Palestine.

Congress may publically scrutinize the Norfolk Southern CEO at the congressional hearing for not doing enough to help the victims, but none of it matters if it is just for show. Politicians may be giving Oscar-worthy performances of caring about the victims, but it does not mean anything if their needs are not being met. While a former U.S. president throws insults and a current one refuses to take action, the residents of East Palestine remain in the limbo of uncertain futures.

The incident in East Palestine is far from an isolated occurrence. It’s a difficult pill to swallow, but disasters very similar to this one have happened before and will continue to as government officials prioritize their political agendas over the citizens they promise to help. Residents who do not have the resources to leave town have to face the consequences of politicians’ negligence and watch the politicians they elected play a game of political warfare while they suffer.

Just as chemicals pollute the air, politicians are polluting the goodwill of this country. The issue begins the moment an incident like this is made partisan. No matter your side, it should be undeniable the people of East Palestine need help.

Talk means nothing if it is not followed up by action. When disaster strikes we have two options: let it further fracture us or let it unite us towards a common goal. In this case, that is ensuring the people of East Palestine are given the support they need.