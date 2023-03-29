USG denounces caste-based discrimination, human rights violations

Teghpreet Singh, director of policy and advocacy at the Sikh Students Association, speaks to attendees at Tuesday night’s Senate meeting. (Anik Panja | Daily Trojan)

The Undergraduate Student Government unanimously voted in support of two resolutions — one in support of adding caste as a protected category in USC’s Title IX code notice of non-discrimination, and another regarding the unlawful detainment of Sikh activist Amritpal Singh and human rights violations in Punjab — at Tuesday night’s Senate meeting.

Caste is a structure of oppression in which social status is determined by birth, affecting over a billion people across different religions and countries. Hindu societies assert one’s “spiritual purity” based on four main caste groups: Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras, as well as those outside the caste system, known as Dalits.

“I’m coming here today with a personal sense of accountability, as a person who belongs to a caste privileged community and family from India,” said Kritika Pathak, a graduate student studying applied data science. “I’m very ashamed, but not at all surprised, that the diaspora of the South Asian community here in the U.S. is perpetuating the same structures of violence and social exclusion against these communities.”

USC currently prohibits discrimination that includes many of the identities intertwined with caste but does not explicitly condemn caste-based discrimination. Almost all institutions in the United States have long failed to protect caste-oppressed people, the resolution read.

Other leading higher education institutions such as Harvard University, Georgetown University, Brown University, Brandeis University, UC Davis, all California State universities and Scripps College have already added caste to their non-discrimination policies.

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” said Olu Orange, adjunct assistant professor of political science. “The injustice that happens in the countries that they’re from, then finds its way to the diaspora. And as someone who’s been working at this institution for probably a few more years than some of you guys are old, it really hurts me to hear that people are suffering.”

Since March 18, more than 100 Sikh activists have been arrested or raided without a warrant. India cut off internet access to 27 million people in Punjab as it continued its widespread manhunt for Singh.

“We haven’t seen it talked about anywhere on campus,” said Saihaj Gulati, president of the Sikh Students Association. “Sikhs on campus are scared. I know students who have lost contact with their family and have no idea what’s going on. And all they can do is hope that their family is okay.”

The resolution states that USG denounces any suppression of civil liberties, including unlawful arrests, internet shutdowns and censorship of free speech. It also urges the administration to recognize the current events that affect the Punjab community and to encourage community members to utilize resources provided by the Religious and Spiritual Life Committee and the Sikh Student Association.

“We are very privileged to grow up in America, and even then there are many issues regarding minority rights,” Gulati said. “Today that might be pertaining to my community, but around the world human rights across many communities are being [violated], and I urge you guys to please support us in any way you guys can.”