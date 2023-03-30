Mark Ridley-Thomas found guilty in USC corruption scheme￼

A jury found suspended Los Angeles Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas guilty on seven felony counts of bribery, conspiracy, mail fraud and wire fraud Thursday, in connection with a federal corruption case implicating former Dworak-Peck School of Social Work dean Marilyn Flynn. Prosecutors accused Ridley-Thomas and Flynn of operating under a quid pro quo agreement, with the former dean exchanging favors for the suspended councilmember’s son, Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, in exchange for pushing bills favorable to Dworack-Peck in City Council. Flynn pled guilty last September for her role in the scheme. (Wikimedia Commons)

Ridley-Thomas funneled $100,000 through USC into his son’s nonprofit, the Policy, Research & Practice Initiative, prosecutors alleged. Throughout the trial, lawyers for Ridley-Thomas argued that his actions were lawful, although he himself did not testify. Conversely, United States Attorney Martin Estrada successfully argued that “Ridley-Thomas engaged in a corrupt conspiracy with [Flynn] to steer taxpayer-funded contracts to the school in exchange for benefits for his son.”

Throughout these actions, prosecutors said, leaders at USC were unaware of the planned donation, which violated University policies and would not have been approved.

Outside of the donation, Flynn ensured his son also received a full-ride scholarship for a master’s degree, along with a professorship that violated University guidelines. However, jurors expressed that the donation was the biggest deciding factor in tipping the scales to find Ridley-Thomas guilty.

The jury’s verdict — guilty of bribery, conspiracy, mail fraud and four counts of wire fraud — comes after a weeks-long trial and five days of jury deliberation. Ridley-Thomas was acquitted on 11 counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud.

Ridley-Thomas’s political career has been extensive, spanning several decades of service in L.A. and California. Throughout the trial, limited seats were packed with his supporters, who saw him as a long-time leader for civil rights in the city.

Though he was suspended, the L.A. City Charter now requires the councilmember’s complete removal following his felony conviction.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 14. Ridley-Thomas faces maximum sentences of five years for his conspiracy count, 10 years for bribery and 20 years for each count of fraud.