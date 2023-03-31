Rhythm and News: Ticketmaster and the new normal for live music

This week on “Rhythm and News,” our hosts Kamryn Tate, Kirsten Hawkins, and Ryan Skidmore discuss the new beginnings of live music performance in the post-lockdown era. Has the quality of performance changed? Has there been a shift in music culture? Is it safe to attend concerts? Can we even afford it any more? These questions are discussed, topics are addressed and the ultimate question is, “are we gonna be outside this summer?”

