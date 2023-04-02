General Education: Class of 2027 admissions, tuition increases and the State of the University Address

This week on General Education, host Shatha Fadul speaks to Jennifer Nehrer about her article, “Admits reflect on historic admissions cycle.” We also recap two other stories about a USC tuition increase and Carol Folt’s State of the University address.

Hosted by Shatha Fadul. Written by Norissa Ramirez, Stacey Obodoechine, Benjamin Papp and Shatha Fadul. Edited by Grace Ingram and Ryan Skidmore. Produced by Grace Ingram and Christina Chkarboul. General Education is one of three shows on the Daily Trojan podcast network. You can find more episodes anywhere you listen to podcasts, as well as our website, dailytrojan.com.