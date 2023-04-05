Student Health offers wellness workshops

Student Health offers sexually transmitted infection testing consultation appointments, which can be made online or by phone. Its website features a questionnaire to determine the best STI testing specifications for students. (Emma Silverstein | Daily Trojan)

Student Health will offer wellness workshops to help students take preventative steps to mitigate stress and anxiety as students anticipate long study days ahead of finals, Chief Student Health Officer Dr. Sarah van Orman said in a briefing with the Daily Trojan Tuesday.

A workshop hosted by the Counseling and Mental Health Services division of Student Health, dubbed “Anxiety Toolbox,” will help students learn to manage cognitive and behavioral symptoms of anxiety, while a separate workshop, “Exploring Your Values and Setting Achievable Goals,” will encourage students to set manageable goals.

Van Orman stressed the importance of preventative care, especially when it comes to managing anxiety.

“For many people [who think], ‘I don’t need to go to a workshop,’ workshops can actually be incredibly helpful,” Van Orman said. “It’s a one session thing so people can try it out. You don’t have to commit to an ongoing group … we want people to try these sorts of things before they get to the point where they’re feeling really overwhelmed.”

Student Health is also raising awareness about its year-round sexually transmitted infection testing services during STI Testing Week, which takes place from April 9 to April 15.

“We have been promoting getting tested, understanding what the recommendations are, whatever their age, their practices, their partners, because STI testing depends on the individual,” Van Orman said.

Student Health offers STI testing consultation appointments, which can be made online or by phone. Its website also features an online, self-guided questionnaire that determines the best STI testing specifications for students. Tests can be scheduled with the Student Health clinic via the student portal.

“STI testing week is another way to get the word out, especially [since] students might be heading out for the year, home for the summer or for [an] internship, or somewhere else where they might not have as much access to regular care,” Van Orman said.

As the semester starts to wrap up and schedules get busier, Van Orman also recommended spending more time in nature to encourage physical and emotional well being.

“The connection between our emotional physical well being and the environment is strong,” Van Orman said. “It’s particularly important as our University moves to a position where we are more deeply engaged with sustainability under President Folt.”

Van Orman recommended students try to spend 20 to 30 minutes outside every day as a “nature break” to decompress and reap the benefits of sunlight and vitamin D.

“Even on our campus, there are little spots where you can find nature,” Van Orman said. “My favorite part on campus is the spot between the music school and Annenberg where they have the little sculpture garden, and I can hear the Thornton students … sitting there and listening to the fountain can also make a difference.”

Coronavirus cases have returned to a normal low 32 cases this week, after a slight uptick to 76 cases last week, likely due to post-spring break travels.

“We’re hoping that means that as we move to the end of the semester … people are not experiencing illnesses,” Van Orman said. “Make sure [to] stay home, get tested [if you] do experience cold and flu symptoms.”