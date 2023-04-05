USG executive-elects announce cabinet choices

A senate bill requesting legislative funding, for gift baskets to businesses that participated in February’s restaurant crawls, failed to reach a two-thirds majority to override the president’s veto, with six votes in favor and six votes against. (Anik Panja | Daily Trojan)

President-elect Divya Jakatdar and vice-president-elect Michelle Lu announced their cabinet appointments for the 2023-24 school year at Tuesday night’s Undergraduate Student Government senate meeting.

The nominations include David Martinez as chief of staff, Khalil Daniels as chief financial officer, Mustafa Ali Khan as chief communications officer, Kayla Parayno as chief programming officer, Kaleb Stephens as chief diversity officer and Emilia Bletsas as speaker of the senate.

“All of these candidates will work to foster a positive environment in the office and shut down all negativity,” Lu said. “We can confidently say that these candidates’ views align with our platform of ACT — accessibility and affordability, community and transparency — and each fit in a puzzle that makes a power blend.”

The senate voted to approve all of the cabinet nominations.

USG hosted two restaurant crawls in February that took students off campus and provided them with free meals across 11 local businesses in South Central. As a symbol of gratitude for the businesses, Committee of External Affairs chair Monica Rodriguez drafted a senate bill for legislative funding for 10 gift baskets and thank you cards totaling $923.65.

President Hannah Woodworth vetoed the bill, which was introduced last week, saying it “lacked a cost breakdown.”

“Without these details, I could not in good faith sign the bill,” Woodworth wrote. “I encourage all Senators to consider how this is an unprecedented use of legislative funding. USG does not provide gift funding for any other USG-vendor relationships.”

Rodriguez said she has been working to host a restaurant crawl for the last two years, and the gift baskets will help maintain the relationship between the restaurants and USG for those who want to host another restaurant crawl in the future.

“It’s an incredible way to give back to the community,” said senator Yoav Gillath. “I think the fact that precedent only matters when we’re trying to help the residents of the surrounding L.A. community is pretty weird to me … I helped out with this restaurant crawl and saw the tremendous positive impact it did have … We’re not just in South Central, we’re part of it. I think it’s about time to start acting like it.”

The senate bill failed to reach a two-thirds majority to override the president’s veto, with six votes in favor and six votes against the approval of legislative funding.